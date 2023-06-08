×
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Elevates Minidress With Textured Knee-High Boots

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Tar" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez showed off her edgy style on Instagram this Thursday.

While promoting her partner’s water brand Ursu, she posed in a textured minidress outlined with an intricate bodice. She wore a dark denim wash jacket off her shoulders to add some layers while her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun.

The accessories complemented her attire as she teamed her cream Hermès Gris Perle Togo Birkin bag, accentuated by gold hardware, with her ensemble. The coordination of these elements created a harmonious and stylish overall look. 

For her latest fashion ensemble, Rodríguez made a stylish choice by opting for knee-high boots. Crafted from 100% cowhide, these boots not only showcased their versatility but also ensured durability and quality. The pointed-toe design added a touch of sophistication, while the stiletto heels provided a graceful lift.

Knee-high boots have become a surprising trend in summer fashion, defying traditional seasonal norms. Their versatility allows for pairing with dresses, skirts or shorts, adding a touch of edginess and style to summer outfits while also offering a unique way to showcase your personal fashion sense.

Her Instagram feed often features a wide array of footwear, ranging from dazzling sandals and vibrant pointed-toe pumps to elegant boots and stylish mules. Notably, she effortlessly combines luxury shoes from esteemed brands such as Le Silla, Casadei and Hermès. However, when it comes to casual footwear like sneakers, she also appreciates more accessible options from popular brands like Nike and Reebok.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Georgina Rodriguez attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 Sponsored by Aston Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d’Antibes, France.Getty

Rodríguez possesses a strong inclination towards extravagant fashion. Recently, she was unveiled as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, showcasing the brand’s latest designer pieces in a breathtaking Spanish villa. This Spanish social media sensation, who has been romantically linked to Portuguese soccer star Ronaldo since their chance meeting at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2017, is renowned for her flamboyant style and opulent preferences both on and off the red carpet.

