Georgina Rodríguez Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in Green Bikini With Cristiano Ronaldo Following Sporty Sneaker Moment

TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Georgina Rodríguez took to the beautiful blue seas with her family for a stylish vacation.

Tapping into the summer vibes, she dressed in a green bikini set while her little ones opted for festive printed swimsuits and swim trunks.

Her longtime boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, kept it dapper in black and white bottoms. Altogether, they served up summer vibes in the best way. When it came to footwear, she opted to let her feet breathe by going barefoot.

Earlier this week, the fashion model was seen modeling a blue minidress with white athletic sneakers, a go-to style of hers.

White sneakers have become an enduring fashion trend, transcending time and seasons. From their iconic association with classic athletic shoes to their integration into high-fashion and streetwear, white sneakers have evolved into a versatile and timeless footwear choice. Their clean and minimalist aesthetic continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Take the classic Air Force 1 and the Adidas Stan Smith as timeless examples.

Known for her eclectic taste in footwear, Rodríguez’s Instagram feed showcases a diverse collection ranging from dazzling sandals to vibrant pumps, elegant boots, and stylish mules. She effortlessly blends luxury brands like Le Silla, Casadei and Hermès with more accessible options from Nike and Reebok

Renowned for her extravagant fashion sense, Rodríguez recently became the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, captivating audiences with her stunning presence in the brand’s designer pieces set in a picturesque Spanish villa. With a romantic link to Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and an innate flair for opulence, she continues to make waves on and off the red carpet.

