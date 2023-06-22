Georgina Rodríguez Lets Her Feet Breathe on Boat Ride in Green Bikini With Cristiano Ronaldo Following Sporty Sneaker Moment

Georgina Rodríguez took to the beautiful blue seas with her family for a stylish vacation.

Tapping into the summer vibes, she dressed in a green bikini set while her little ones opted for festive printed swimsuits and swim trunks.

Her longtime boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, kept it dapper in black and white bottoms. Altogether, they served up summer vibes in the best way. When it came to footwear, she opted to let her feet breathe by going barefoot.

Earlier this week, the fashion model was seen modeling a blue minidress with white athletic sneakers, a go-to style of hers.

White sneakers have become an enduring fashion trend, transcending time and seasons. From their iconic association with classic athletic shoes to their integration into high-fashion and streetwear, white sneakers have evolved into a versatile and timeless footwear choice. Their clean and minimalist aesthetic continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Take the classic Air Force 1 and the Adidas Stan Smith as timeless examples.

Known for her eclectic taste in footwear, Rodríguez’s Instagram feed showcases a diverse collection ranging from dazzling sandals to vibrant pumps, elegant boots, and stylish mules. She effortlessly blends luxury brands like Le Silla, Casadei and Hermès with more accessible options from Nike and Reebok.

Renowned for her extravagant fashion sense, Rodríguez recently became the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, captivating audiences with her stunning presence in the brand’s designer pieces set in a picturesque Spanish villa. With a romantic link to Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and an innate flair for opulence, she continues to make waves on and off the red carpet.