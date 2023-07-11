×
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Goes Sheer on Boat Ride in Yellow Top & Clear GCDS Heels

Georgina Rodriguez attends the 2023 Cannes amfAR Gala on Mary 25, 2023
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Georgina Rodríguez was vibrantly dressed as she spent her Saturday night on a boat with her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, and friends.

The “I Am Georgina” star posted a montage of photos to her Instagram wearing a light yellow Blumarine sheer top. She paired the long sleeve with a ruched skirt that had a gathering of material at each side of the waist which allowed pieces to cascade down towards the floor. The set is a part of the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.

Rodríguez accessorized with a gold linked watch, a pair of dangle earrings and an assortment of sparkling rings. She added a pair of black Prada rectangle sunglasses and a black croc-embossed Hermes Kelly handbag with a crossbody strap and gold hardware.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear GCDS pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured a crystal-embellished platform sole. The ankle strap of the pumps supported the height coming from the stiletto heel which was about 5 inches tall.

Rodríguez was put together by Madrid-based stylist Dav Martens. 

The last time we saw the social media influencer was modeling as the face of Guess’ Fall 2023 collection. During the campaign, she was seen in a variety of ensembles including bodycon minidresses, gold sandals, and pumps.

Georgina Rodrígues for Guess.
Georgina Rodrígues for Guess.Courtesy of GUESS

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.

VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Tar" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Georgina Rodriguez’s Style Evolution Through the Years
View Gallery22 Images
