Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Goes Sheer on Boat Ride in Yellow Top & Clear GCDS Heels

Georgina Rodríguez was vibrantly dressed as she spent her Saturday night on a boat with her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, and friends.

The “I Am Georgina” star posted a montage of photos to her Instagram wearing a light yellow Blumarine sheer top. She paired the long sleeve with a ruched skirt that had a gathering of material at each side of the waist which allowed pieces to cascade down towards the floor. The set is a part of the brand’s Spring 2023 collection.

Rodríguez accessorized with a gold linked watch, a pair of dangle earrings and an assortment of sparkling rings. She added a pair of black Prada rectangle sunglasses and a black croc-embossed Hermes Kelly handbag with a crossbody strap and gold hardware.

The model completed the look by slipping into a pair of clear GCDS pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured a crystal-embellished platform sole. The ankle strap of the pumps supported the height coming from the stiletto heel which was about 5 inches tall.

Rodríguez was put together by Madrid-based stylist Dav Martens.

The last time we saw the social media influencer was modeling as the face of Guess’ Fall 2023 collection. During the campaign, she was seen in a variety of ensembles including bodycon minidresses, gold sandals, and pumps.

Georgina Rodrígues for Guess. Courtesy of GUESS

When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. She often slips into pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard.