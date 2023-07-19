×
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Promotes Birkin Giveaway in Burgundy Slit Dress and Classic Pumps

Georgina Rodríguez for season two of her Netflix show "I Am Georgina."
SANTA CRUZ, MADEIRA, PORTUGAL - MARCH 29: Georgina Rodriguez (girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo) during the ceremony at Madeira Airport to rename it Cristiano Ronaldo Airport on March 29, 2017 in Santa Cruz, Madeira, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Cristiano Ronaldo, his son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior and Georgina Rodriguez arrive for The Best FIFA Football Awards - Green Carpet Arrivals on October 23, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Georgina Rodriguez walks the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony and the 'First Man' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
TURIN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 12: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrate the launch of new CR7 Play It Cool with friends and family on September 12, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for CR7 Play It Cool)
Georgina Rodriguez promoted a luxury giveaway on her Instagram yesterday. The social media personality posed amongst a variety of luxury prizes, including a signed canary yellow Hermès Birkin, Apple products and Gucci luggage.

To announce the giveaway, Rodriguez wore a burgundy sleeveless cowl-neck dress in a maxi-length bodycon style. The dress also featured a side slit that traveled up the length of the television personality’s leg.

On the footwear front, Rodriguez stepped out in nude patent leather pointed-toe pumps, offering her look a neutral and classic appearance. The neutral style was comprised of sharp pointed toes with an appealing shiny finish and sturdy walkable construction. Thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished off the set, giving Rodriguez a conservative boost in height.

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashion. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign earlier this year, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes.

The 29-year-old kickstarted her career in the modeling world, walking runways and trying her hand at commercial work. Rodriguez would then meet Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014 while working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

I am Georgina S2. Georgina Rodríguez. I am Gergina S2. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Georgina Rodriguez’s Style on Netflix’s ‘I Am Georgina’ Show
Georgina Rodriguez Promotes Birkin Giveaway in Slit Dress & Pumps
