Breaking Down the George Santos Wardrobe — From Ferragamo Loafers to Cartier Watches

A novel has already been written about the many ways in which George Santos painted a picture of himself to his constituents, with biographical and resume details that turned out to be false (plus some that were left out altogether). And nearly as much has been written about how the New York congressman used fashion to further cultivate a certain image for his 2022 election to the state’s 3rd congressional district, in Long Island.

Now, the New York congressman battles charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and false statements. And with last week’s announcement of a $500K bailout bond, cosigned by his father and aunt, those fashion items — and a tally of their prices tags — still resonate.

From Ferragamo loafers to Cartier watches and Ray-Ban sunglasses, Santos’s closet reads like a 101 on luxury fashion; a wardrobe made up of the most widely recognizable, entry-level luxury pieces one could cobble together in an attempt to pass as a person of means and try to impress voters. What’s more, former friends of the congressman allege that Santos stole items from them, including a Burberry scarf (apparently worn to his “Stop the Steal” rally in January 2023), plus Burberry and Armani shirts.

The parable of the emperor’s new clothes is often applied to public names caught up in their own image. But it’s not an applicable allegory for George Santos’s relationship to fashion. In fact, it’s the exact opposite — though perhaps the lessons on vanity and ego remain the same. As the idea of “quiet luxury” or “stealth wealth” has continued to permeate the conversation around fashion today, Santos’s wardrobe choices have become even more glaringly obvious. The seem intended to be anything but invisible.

The congressman’s penchant for Burberry items inevitably calls to mind a meme-worthy scene from the final season of “Succession,” in which Tom Wambsgans scolds Cousin Greg for bringing a date to Logan Roy’s birthday party who sports a “ludicrously capacious” Burberry handbag — a dead giveaway that said owner is not fluent in the subtle fashion choices of the upper echelons of the 1 percent.

With that in mind, here’s a breakdown of the luxury pieces that make up the very cultivated — but a little less than sophisticated — public image of George Santos.

Ferragamo loafers

If Gucci is the loafer choice for the finance guy who wants a bit of flash, the Ferragamo counterpart is the option for the finance guy who wants to understate things a bit more. Santos has been spotted many times wearing a style of Ferragamo’s classic men’s loafer with a rubber sole, which gives the shoe a more casual, sneaker-like feel.

Price tag: $695

United States Representative George Santos (Republican of New York) makes his way to his office in the Longworth House Office Building from the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Rod Lamkey – CNP / MEGA

Cartier tank watch

Aside from his 2022 congressional lapel pin in green, Santos’s favorite piece of jewelry looks to be his Cartier Santos de Cartier watch. The model is a popular one for the French jewelry and watch brand and comes in a variety of options, from beginner options in stainless steel to styles done fully in gold and with additional watch complications added on to the watch’s movement. For Santos (the person, not the watch), the choice might have something to do with the name. A closer look at the congressman’s timepiece reveals it’s likely to be the extra large version with a chronograph complication.

Price tag: $9,750

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) watches proceedings in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Cartier’s Santos de Cartier chronograph watch.

Burberry quilted jacket

A key piece of Santos’s campaign wardrobe was a quilted Burberry jacket, with the sleeves rolled up just so to reveal the British brand’s widely recognizable tartan check — the same check that was mocked on “Succession.” Santos’s version is sold out, but the brand releases a version of the quilted jacket each season for men, women, children — and yes, dogs.

Price tag: $1,350

Queens, N.Y.: Republician George Santos, who is running for the 3rd congressional district, leaves after casting his vote in Queens, ew York on November 8, 2022. Newsday via Getty Images

Burberry’s classic men’s quilted jacket.

Louis Vuitton tie

Santos keeps his ties relatively tame – no Burberry checks on this accessory. But they are colorful and a zoom in reveals that they are luxury designer branded and sporting logos. Just ahead of his inauguration in January, Santos sported a Louis Vuitton tie with miniature LV logos while sitting next to fellow re-elect Lauren Boebert.

Price tag: $220

U.S. Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (L) sits next to Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) in the House Chamber during the second day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 04, 2023 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Louis Vuitton monogram tie.

Hermès tie

For many a wearer of ties, the Hermès tie has long been considered the ultimate option, a more aspirational luxury item that has become more mainstream these days (alongside the brand’s other big ticket items like the Birkin). During the 2023 State of the Union address in February, Santos wore an Hermès tie in the French brand’s signature, very noticeable orange hue.

Price tag: $240

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., applauds during President Joe Bidens State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

The Hermès Faconee H tie.

Ray-Ban sunglasses

Ray-Ban aviators have long been known as the accessory of President Joe Biden. But Santos has cornered the market on a few other styles from the eyewear brand, at least when it comes to politicians. On April 4, the congressman wore a pair of wire-rimmed sunglasses (which appear to be the RB3717 style) to the arraignment of former president Donald Trump. And on May 10, the congressman wore a pair of Ray-Bans that appeared to be the Justin Classic style, when leaving the U.S. Eastern District court in New York for his own arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and and making false statements.

Price tags: $155 for the Justin Classic and $228 for the RB3717 style

UNITED STATES -May 10: U.S. Congressman George Santos leaves the U.S. Eastern District New York court Wednesday May, 10, 2023 Islip, New York. (Photo by Barry Williams for NY Daily News via Getty Images) NY Daily News via Getty Images

Ray-Ban Justin Classic sunglasses.