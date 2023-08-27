George Kittle’s Wife Claire Kittle Pops in White Balenciaga Boots at 49ers vs. Chargers Game

Claire Kittle — wife of San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle — brought a dynamic shoe to the team’s latest game.

On Saturday, Kittle posed on Instagram outside of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. for the 49ers’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers. For the occasion, Kittle wore a reptile-embossed set of Balenciaga’s “Cagole” boots, featuring white leather uppers with pointed toes and thin stiletto heels.

Kittle’s style was elevated with Balenciaga’s signature aged silver studs, small buckles and zipper trim — all accented by long, knotted leather pullers. Though her style isn’t currently available, a similar smooth leather pair of the Cagole boots retail for $2,450 on Balenciaga’s website.

Kittle paired her Balenciaga boots with a large black 49ers jersey, styled as a minidress — notably featuring her husband’s number, 85. The former barre class teacher often dresses in similarly themed attire for the team’s various games, as evidenced by her outfit earlier in the month: a gray and red 49ers T-shirt, which she styled as a dress and paired with red and white color-blocked Air Jordan sneakers.

Kittle’s shoe rotation is versatile and relaxed. For formal occasions, she often wears trendy platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from labels including Mach & Mach. Off-duty, she can also be seen in a range of Western boots — hailing from labels including City Boots — as well as stretchy Gucci boots and a variety of Air Jordan sneakers.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.