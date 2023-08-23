Gemma Chan Laces Into Louis Vuitton Booties for ‘Diablo 4’ Panel at Gamescom 2023

Gemma Chan was combat-ready for Gamescom 2023.

While promoting the upcoming video game “Diablo IV: Season of Blood” — which she’s joined the voice cast of — during the gaming convention in Cologne, Germany, Chan wore a set of Louis Vuitton boots. The actress’ $1,760 Star Trail style featured patent brown canvas uppers covered in the French label’s signature monogram, topped by rounded black leather toes.

Gemma Chan promotes ‘Diablo IV: Season of Blood’ during Gamescom 2023 at Koelnmesse Congress Center East in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 22, 2023. Lina Lacoste

Chan’s footwear was complete with black leather eyelets and thin matching leather laces, bringing the army-inspired pair a utilitarian edge. For a practical finish, her boots were complete with rugged black rubber platform soles — as well as 3.1-inch black block heels — for a balanced height boost.

Louis Vuitton’s Star Trail ankle boots. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The set brought a modern edge to the “Don’t Worry, Darling” actress‘ outfit for the occasion, also designed by Nicolas Ghesquière: a sleeveless light gray plaid Vuitton minidress, accented by black leather trim and cinched by gleaming silver buttons. Chan’s attire was finished with a set of small silver earrings, as well as a gleaming textured silver bracelet.

A closer look at Chan’s Vuitton boots. Lina Lacoste

During the convention, Chan also took a moment to pose with Diablo’s general manager, Rod Fergusson. Gamescom is currently taking place in Germany until Aug. 27, featuring panels, previews and more for international upcoming computer and video games.

(L-R): Rod Fergusson and Gemma Chan promote ‘Diablo IV: Season of Blood’ during Gamescom 2023 at Koelnmesse Congress Center East in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 22, 2023. Lina Lacoste

Chan’s shoe style is modern and glamorous. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star often wears embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, hailing from luxury brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Chan can also frequently be seen in boots and heels by Louis Vuitton, who she’s currently a brand ambassador for.

