×
Read Next: Dua Lipa Laces Into Puma’s Black Suede Classic XXI Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gemma Chan Laces Into Louis Vuitton Booties for ‘Diablo 4’ Panel at Gamescom 2023

Gemma Chan, Louis Vuitton, boots, womens boots, heels, high heels, block heels, leather heels, leather boots, brown boots, black boots, monogram boots, lace up boots, round toe boots, minidress, gray dress, Diablo IV: Season of Blood, Gamescom, Cologne, Germany
Redcarpet of the movie Eternals, with actress ANGELINA JOLIE and the director CHLOE ZHAO, actress GEMMA CHAN and actors RICHARD MADDEN and KIT HARIGTON atRome Film Festival 2021. Rome, Italy. 24 Oct 2021 Pictured: Redcarpet of the movie Eternals, with actress ANGELINA JOLIE and the director CHLOE ZHAO, actress GEMMA CHAN and actors RICHARD MADDEN and KIT HARIGTON atRome Film Festival 2021. Rome, Italy Â©Evandro Inetti via ZUMA Wire). Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA799242_027.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Les Intranquilles (The Restless)" Red carpet the 74th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. 16 Jul 2021 Pictured: Gemma Chan. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA771680_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
July 17, 2021, CANNES, France: Gemma Chan attends the final screening of ''OSS 117: From Africa With Love'' and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. 17 Jul 2021 Pictured: July 17, 2021, CANNES, France: Gemma Chan attends the final screening of ''OSS 117: From Africa With Love'' and closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 17, 2021 in Cannes, France. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA772258_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. 06 May 2019 Pictured: Gemma Chan. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA413075_038.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery15 Images
Share

Gemma Chan was combat-ready for Gamescom 2023.

While promoting the upcoming video game “Diablo IV: Season of Blood” — which she’s joined the voice cast of — during the gaming convention in Cologne, Germany, Chan wore a set of Louis Vuitton boots. The actress’ $1,760 Star Trail style featured patent brown canvas uppers covered in the French label’s signature monogram, topped by rounded black leather toes.

Gemma Chan, Louis Vuitton, boots, womens boots, heels, high heels, block heels, leather heels, leather boots, brown boots, black boots, monogram boots, lace up boots, round toe boots, minidress, gray dress, Diablo IV: Season of Blood, Gamescom, Cologne, Germany
Gemma Chan promotes ‘Diablo IV: Season of Blood’ during Gamescom 2023 at Koelnmesse Congress Center East in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 22, 2023.Lina Lacoste

Chan’s footwear was complete with black leather eyelets and thin matching leather laces, bringing the army-inspired pair a utilitarian edge. For a practical finish, her boots were complete with rugged black rubber platform soles — as well as 3.1-inch black block heels — for a balanced height boost.

Louis Vuitton, boots, womens boots, heels, high heels, block heels, leather heels, leather boots, brown boots, black boots, monogram boots, lace up boots, round toe boots
Louis Vuitton’s Star Trail ankle boots.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The set brought a modern edge to the “Don’t Worry, Darling” actress‘ outfit for the occasion, also designed by Nicolas Ghesquière: a sleeveless light gray plaid Vuitton minidress, accented by black leather trim and cinched by gleaming silver buttons. Chan’s attire was finished with a set of small silver earrings, as well as a gleaming textured silver bracelet.

A closer look at Chan’s Vuitton boots.Lina Lacoste

During the convention, Chan also took a moment to pose with Diablo’s general manager, Rod Fergusson. Gamescom is currently taking place in Germany until Aug. 27, featuring panels, previews and more for international upcoming computer and video games.

Gemma Chan, Louis Vuitton, boots, womens boots, heels, high heels, block heels, leather heels, leather boots, brown boots, black boots, monogram boots, lace up boots, round toe boots, minidress, gray dress, Diablo IV: Season of Blood, Gamescom, Cologne, Germany
(L-R): Rod Fergusson and Gemma Chan promote ‘Diablo IV: Season of Blood’ during Gamescom 2023 at Koelnmesse Congress Center East in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 22, 2023.Lina Lacoste

Chan’s shoe style is modern and glamorous. The “Crazy Rich Asians” star often wears embellished sandals and pointed-toe pumps for formal occasions, hailing from luxury brands including Aquazzura, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin. Chan can also frequently be seen in boots and heels by Louis Vuitton, who she’s currently a brand ambassador for.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Gemma Chan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gemma Chan’s Style Throughout The Years
View Gallery15 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gemma Chan Laces Into Louis Vuitton Booties for 'Diablo 4' Panel
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad