Gayle King Shows Love For Taylor Swift in Sustainable Chloe ‘Nama’ Sneakers and Neon Green Jumpsuit at Eras Tour

Gayle King proved she was a major “Swiftie” in a post made to her Instagram today. The broadcast journalist shared her experience at Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour which she attended last week.

Concert-ready, King laced up a pair of Chloe “Nama” sneakers made of sustainable and low-impact materials. The sporty and lightweight footwear was cast in rainbow-esque hues and featured non-slip ridged soles, sleek lace-up closures and a plush cushioned footbed for ultra comfort.

This specific “Nama” style is sold out pretty much everywhere, however, Chloe has many similar styles in a wide array of hues still for purchase. Each shoe is made with responsibly sourced textile and leather uppers.

Going bold, the television personality donned a neon green sleeveless jumpsuit featuring a collared neckline and a relaxed and baggy disposition. King masterfully coordinated her accessories with the jumpsuit, sporting striking neon green glasses, making her look cohesive.

“A week ago we were “ENCHANTED” to be there!” wrote Gayle in her Instagram caption. “She promotes girl power, kindness, AND friendship… The bracelets are a THING! Thank YOU, Taylor! See you next year cuz we’re coming back!”

King’s shoe style is sharp and vibrant. The “CBS Mornings” co-host often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in a range of colors, patterns and embellishments for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Paul Andrew, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

The Eras Tour is the ongoing sixth headlining concert tour by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Having not toured for her studio albums “Lover,” “Folklore” and “Evermore” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift is embarking on the Eras Tour in support of all of her albums, including her latest, “Midnights.” The first leg of the tour began March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. and continued in 20 cities until Aug. 9th in Inglewood, Calif.

