‘Oprah Daily’ Spotlights Gayle King’s Blue Sole Bliss Platform Sandals on Instagram

Gayle King’s statement shoes are receiving their own spotlight this week, thanks to “Oprah Daily.”

As seen on Instagram on Monday, King was recorded while stepping out to the premiere of “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning” in July, wearing a set of Sole Bliss platform sandals. The journalist’s cobalt blue $299 Ruby style — which the title emphasized in its caption — featured suede uppers with thick platform soles, elevated by 3.5-inch block heels. King’s set brought a dynamic pop of color — as well as a sharp height boost — to her white knee-length dress for the occasion.

However, King’s Sole Bliss footwear also emphasized comfort in addition to color. Her style featured the British brand’s signature leather lining, padded with its Juanet Technology and Bunion Beds for a practical fit. The set was further completed with underfoot cushioning, rubber heel pieces and adjustable straps — all features that are used to increase comfort and a customized fit, which provided King with a relaxed outfit base for long-term movement.

Sole Bliss’ Ruby sandals. Courtesy of Sole Bliss

Platform footwear has risen in popularity in recent months for its height-boosting abilities, as well as thicker soles and heels for greater balance. Thick-soled pumps and sandals in a range of colors and finishes have been released this season from numerous brands, seen in new lines by Loeffler Randall, Chelsea Paris and Kurt Geiger — as well as the British brand’s vibrant collaboration with interior designer Matthew Williamson.

King’s shoe style is sharp and vibrant. The “CBS Mornings” co-host often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in a range of colors, patterns and embellishments for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Paul Andrew, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, King can also be seen in equally colorful sneakers from Allbirds, Nike and Roger Vivier.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.