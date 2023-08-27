Gayle King Sparkles in Glitter Sneakers for Beyoncé’s Last Renaissance World Tour Concert

Gayle King brought a burst of sparkle to the final show of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

On Saturday — as shared on Instagram — King attended the musician’s concert in Las Vegas with her daughter, Kirby Bumpus. For the occasion, the television personality laced into a set of platform-soled sneakers with uppers coated in silver glitter.

King’s lace-up shoes were set atop thick white rubber soles for a subtle height boost, bringing a relaxed base to their glitzy uppers. The pair was also the base for an equally sparkly outfit sourced from Amazon, which — according to King — retailed for under $50: a sleeveless silver dress with a V-shaped neckline and fringed hem, complete with a matching fringed jacket.

However, King’s Renaissance tour outfit didn’t come without a range of trials and errors. On Friday, the author shared a selection of silver dresses she wore while choosing her attire for the concert in an Instagram post, prior to leaving for Vegas. Though none of the pieces made the final cut, King did receive support and excitement in her post’s comments from friends and family, including Padma Lakshmi, Andy Cohen, June Ambrose and Beyoncé’s own mother, Tina Lawson.

King’s shoe style is sharp and vibrant. The “CBS Mornings” co-host often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in a range of colors, patterns and embellishments for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Paul Andrew, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. Off-duty, King can also be seen in equally colorful sneakers from Allbirds, Nike and Roger Vivier.

