Gayle King Goes Barbiecore for ‘Good Morning America’ in Pink SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Pumps

Gayle King, the host of “CBS Mornings,” was spotted outside of “Good Morning America” yesterday in New York.

On her feet, King sported a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker “Reflection” pumps as seen on “And Just Like That.” The pumps featured thin 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels that offered the journalist a conservative but noticeable boost.

Gayle King was spotted outside of "Good Morning America" on August 16, 2023 in New York.

Beyond the stiletto heels, the footwear included a sturdy walkable base and almond-shaped toes that offered King’s feet added support, making for a more comfortable experience overall. Retailing for $450, the pumps included satin pink uppers with color-blocked toes in shades of copper, silver, tan and varying tones of pink. The shoes, like most SJP styles, were made in Italy by third and fourth-generation Tuscan shoemakers.

A closer look at Gayle King’s shoes. GC Images

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker began in 2014 and was founded on three main pillars which include delivering quality products, using color and sparkle as a neutral and giving every shoe a personality. Beyond footwear, the brand also includes a wide range of accessories and even fragrances.

Bringing “Barbiecore” to the streets of the Big Apple, the broadcast journalist donned a hot pink maxi dress in a fitted style featuring button closures, short sleeves and a plunging neckline. The garment also included a front-facing slit that further diversified King’s dress. Layered overtop, the author sported a collared light blue button-down worn with a pink faux-feather boa around her neck like a scarf.

Gayle King was spotted outside of “Good Morning America” on August 16, 2023 in New York. GC Images

King’s shoe style is sharp and vibrant. The “CBS Mornings” co-host often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in a range of colors, patterns and embellishments for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Paul Andrew, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. When she’s not in the newsroom, King tends to gravitate toward chunky and colorful sneakers from top brands like Chloe, Allbirds and Roger Vivier among others.

