Gayle King Shines in Louis Vuitton Chain Prints & Gold Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

Gayle King brought a burst of prints to Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic.

During the Saturday event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, King arrived with friend Mackenzie Schwab in a sweeping Louis Vuitton maxi dress. The “O, The Oprah Magazine” editor’s attire featured a rounded neckline and lightly pleated long skirt, which was coated in an overlapping golden yellow chain print. The piece was casually worn beneath a white trucker-style jacket accented by silver buttons, which King paired with tiered gold drop earrings and a heart-shaped pendant necklace.

(L-R): Mackenzie Schwab and Gayle King attend the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey on June 3, 2023 Roy Rochlin

Schwab, meanwhile, went the garden-worthy route in a white, purple and green floral-printed minidress with puffed sleeves, which she paired with white open-toed mules.

When it came to footwear, King slipped on a pair of metallic sandals to complete her Polo Classic outfit. The CBS News anchor’s style featured smooth leather uppers in a deep bronzed gold hue, complete with wide slip-on straps. The pair was finished with layered soles that included lightly rounded square-tipped toes. Though King’s style couldn’t be fully seen beneath her skirt’s long hem, it’s likely the pair featured a flat or low-heeled silhouette based on its base and similar styles she’s worn over the years.

However, regardless of their height, the pair did smoothly frame King’s vibrant red pedicure — which added a dynamic pop of color to her ensemble.

A closer look at King’s sandals. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.

PHOTOS: See all the stars at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2023 in the gallery.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. As a day-to-night dresser, he favors boots, loafers and vintage-inspired denim that can be worn from the office to any number of after-hours soirées — particularly with a ‘90s grunge or punk rock-inspired twist. In his spare time, Royce enjoys reading, discovering New York’s secret gardens and hunting for the perfect pair of combat boots.