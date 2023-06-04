Gayle King Shines in Louis Vuitton Chain Prints & Gold Sandals at Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gayle King brought a burst of prints to Veuve Clicquot’s 2023 Polo Classic.
During the Saturday event at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, King arrived with friend Mackenzie Schwab in a sweeping Louis Vuitton maxi dress. The “O, The Oprah Magazine” editor’s attire featured a rounded neckline and lightly pleated long skirt, which was coated in an overlapping golden yellow chain print. The piece was casually worn beneath a white trucker-style jacket accented by silver buttons, which King paired with tiered gold drop earrings and a heart-shaped pendant necklace.
Schwab, meanwhile, went the garden-worthy route in a white, purple and green floral-printed minidress with puffed sleeves, which she paired with white open-toed mules.
When it came to footwear, King slipped on a pair of metallic sandals to complete her Polo Classic outfit. The CBS News anchor’s style featured smooth leather uppers in a deep bronzed gold hue, complete with wide slip-on straps. The pair was finished with layered soles that included lightly rounded square-tipped toes. Though King’s style couldn’t be fully seen beneath her skirt’s long hem, it’s likely the pair featured a flat or low-heeled silhouette based on its base and similar styles she’s worn over the years.
However, regardless of their height, the pair did smoothly frame King’s vibrant red pedicure — which added a dynamic pop of color to her ensemble.
The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic celebrated the start of summer with a polo match at Liberty State Park. Sponsored by Veuve Clicquot champagne, the 2023 event featured lawn picnics and Veuve-themed VIP tents. The occasion also drew a range of celebrity guests, including Emma Stone, Nicky Hilton, Gayle King, Lara Eurdolian, Patrick Janelle, Danai Gurira and Simone Ashley.
