Gayle King Preps For Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in Metallic Silver Sneakers and Coordinating Dresses

Gayle King shared a slideshow of images of herself on Instagram today, trying on shiny silver-centric outfits for Beyonce’s Renaissance tour. The caption on the post read, “24 hours until @beyonce and still on the hunt for silver or platinum to not embarrass the queen.”

The broadcast journalist tried on two pairs of shoes. On one foot, King laced up a pair of chunky silver lifestyle sneakers in a metallic silver hue featuring a classic gum outsole. The style was crafted of structural sequined silver uppers with an appealing chunky silhouette. The footwear also included sleek white lace-up closures. Thick rubber soles in white rounded out the set.

On her other foot, the “America in Black” star slipped into a silver sequined clog of some kind. The style included sequined uppers, bulbous rounded toes and a backless construction that allowed the star to slip the shoe on and off.

As for her clothing options, King first tried out a fringy silver midi dress featuring an asymmetrical bodice worn in tandem with a chrome cowboy hat. The second dress she tried on was more formal leaning and fitted with a strappy plunging neckline.

King’s shoe style is sharp and vibrant. The “CBS Mornings” co-host often wears pointed-toe pumps and heeled sandals in a range of colors, patterns and embellishments for formal occasions, hailing from brands including Paul Andrew, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. When she’s not in the newsroom, King tends to gravitate toward chunky and colorful sneakers.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, featuring international performances beginning in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10 and ending in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 26. The songstress performed in London, Barcelona and Atlanta, and is expected to gross approximately $300 million — becoming her highest-grossing tour to date — according to Billboard.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

