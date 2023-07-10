Gal Gadot Flexes Her Feet in Clear Stilettos & Chocolate J.W. Anderson Minidress at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Gal Gadot revamped pinstripes with a slick edge for the “Barbie” world premiere.

While hitting the pink carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Gadot posed in a chocolate-brown J.W. Anderson minidress. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2024 collection, the leather piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a squared neckline and layered, folded-over skirt — all fully covered in thin white pinstripes.

Gal Gadot attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stylist Karla Welch smoothly accented Gadot’s attire with an angular cream leather Aupen shoulder bag for a coordinated statement. The “Wonder Woman” actress’ outfit was also given a gleaming finish from an array of Tiffany & Co.’s newest jewelry: Lock hoop earrings, as well as smooth and pavé diamond-coated iterations of the brand’s Lock ring.

Gal Gadot attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gadot’s outfit was complete with a pair of mules from Femme Los Angeles. Her style, hailing from Janis Tello’s vegan line, featured thin brown pointed-toe soles topped by clear curved toe straps. The slip-on pair was given a Barbie-worthy twist from thin pink stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, which further elevated Gadot with a slick height boost.

A closer look at Gadot’s Femme LA mules. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.