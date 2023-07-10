×
Gal Gadot Flexes Her Feet in Clear Stilettos & Chocolate J.W. Anderson Minidress at ‘Barbie’ World Premiere

Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Margot Robbie and Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Dua Lipa at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gal Gadot revamped pinstripes with a slick edge for the “Barbie” world premiere.

While hitting the pink carpet at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday night, Gadot posed in a chocolate-brown J.W. Anderson minidress. Hailing from the brand’s spring 2024 collection, the leather piece featured a sleeveless silhouette with a squared neckline and layered, folded-over skirt — all fully covered in thin white pinstripes.

Gal Gadot attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stylist Karla Welch smoothly accented Gadot’s attire with an angular cream leather Aupen shoulder bag for a coordinated statement. The “Wonder Woman” actress’ outfit was also given a gleaming finish from an array of Tiffany & Co.’s newest jewelry: Lock hoop earrings, as well as smooth and pavé diamond-coated iterations of the brand’s Lock ring.

Gal Gadot attends the “Barbie” world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023.Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Gadot’s outfit was complete with a pair of mules from Femme Los Angeles. Her style, hailing from Janis Tello’s vegan line, featured thin brown pointed-toe soles topped by clear curved toe straps. The slip-on pair was given a Barbie-worthy twist from thin pink stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, which further elevated Gadot with a slick height boost.

A closer look at Gadot’s Femme LA mules.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The “Barbie” film features a cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more stars. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the dramatic comedy will release in theaters on July 21.

Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Simu Liu and Hari Nef at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
