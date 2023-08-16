×
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia James Poses in Metallic Ballet Flats and Summery Dress for Parents Magazine

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 12: Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Wade, 2023 inductee Dwyane Wade and Zaire Wade attend the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter Kaavia James graced the cover of Parents magazine for their August 2023 issue.

Ready for her close-up, the young star was styled in a pair of age-appropriate silver metallic ballet flats. The cutesie pair was comprised of shiny metallic leather uppers with almond-shaped toes and thick straps that sat across the tops of Kaavia’s toes and fastened the footwear in place.

The shoe gave Kaavia’s ensemble a dainty finish while the metallic uppers offered a playfulness not found in most neutral footwear. It’s safe to say that Ballet flats have taken over in 2023 thus far, becoming a must-have item in closets everywhere.

Worn by children and adults alike, many top brands have reinvented the classic silhouette in their own unique ways including Circus NY, Sandy Liang, Chloe, Alaia, Chanel, Simone Rocha, The Row, Manolo Blahnik, Prada and Maison Margiela and so many more. The style is extremely versatile, lending itself well to any season or silhouette with ease.

For the shoot, Kaavia was outfitted in a plain white summery dress that featured long sleeves featuring a wavy lettuce trim and gathered detailing around the waist. Additionally, the young star wore wooden beads in her hair.

Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the 'Cheaper By The Dozen' premiere held at El Capitan Theatre on March 16th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Zaya Wade, Kaavia James Union Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade at the ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ premiere on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles.Gilbert Flores for Variety

When it comes down to Kaavia’s mother’s footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

