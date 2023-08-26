Gabrielle Union Vacations In White Mules, Prada Button-Down and Striped Bikini

Gabrielle Union shared a carousel of images of her vacation on Instagram today. In the slideshow, the “Bad Boys 2” star soaked up the sun, set sail on boats and hung out with friends, accompanied by a caption that read, “One night turned into several ❤️.”

A majority of the videos and photographs in the carousel saw the star barefoot. One photo however saw the star clad in white peep-toe mules. The footwear was crafted of structural glossy patent leather uppers and featured a slip-on construction. Additionally, Union’s shoes included breezy and square open toes and short 2 to 3 inch heels that offered the thespian a moderate lift. Mules are a go-to style for Union.

The first photo in the set saw the “Bring It On” actress posed on a boat clad in a white and blue striped bikini accompanied by a miryad of gold jewelry. The swimwear was eventually layered underneath a cream-colored cardigan in a breezy oversized style.

Rounding out her look, Union donned black rectangular sunglasses. In another snapshot, the businesswoman danced with a cocktail in hand clad in a black and white Prada button-down featuring a geometric print.

The designer button-down was layered overtop a white bra top and paired with high-waisted olive green shorts. Paired with the aforementioned mules, Union also wore a white maxi dress in a body-con style featuring circular cut-outs, a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals