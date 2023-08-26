×
Read Next: Jessica Simpson Sports Her Own Label’s Bronzy Platform Sandals and ‘Barbie’ Pink Mini Dress with Daughter Maxwell
Gabrielle Union Vacations In White Mules, Prada Button-Down and Striped Bikini

Gabrielle Union, fwrd, dwayne wade, la, black mini dress, black peep toe heels, sandals, la
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Lanvin fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Dwayne Wade,Gabrielle Union Ref: SPL5141313 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all smiles as they leave a pre Golden Globes party in Los Angeles. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578068_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The duo were all dressed up as they had dinner at the fine establishment. 15 Nov 2019 Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Wade Dwyane Wade leaving the Opera in Saint Tropez. 01 Sep 2019 Pictured: Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Wade. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA492956_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gabrielle Union shared a carousel of images of her vacation on Instagram today. In the slideshow, the “Bad Boys 2” star soaked up the sun, set sail on boats and hung out with friends, accompanied by a caption that read, “One night turned into several ❤️.”

A majority of the videos and photographs in the carousel saw the star barefoot. One photo however saw the star clad in white peep-toe mules. The footwear was crafted of structural glossy patent leather uppers and featured a slip-on construction. Additionally, Union’s shoes included breezy and square open toes and short 2 to 3 inch heels that offered the thespian a moderate lift. Mules are a go-to style for Union.

The first photo in the set saw the “Bring It On” actress posed on a boat clad in a white and blue striped bikini accompanied by a miryad of gold jewelry. The swimwear was eventually layered underneath a cream-colored cardigan in a breezy oversized style.

Rounding out her look, Union donned black rectangular sunglasses. In another snapshot, the businesswoman danced with a cocktail in hand clad in a black and white Prada button-down featuring a geometric print.

The designer button-down was layered overtop a white bra top and paired with high-waisted olive green shorts. Paired with the aforementioned mules, Union also wore a white maxi dress in a body-con style featuring circular cut-outs, a plunging neckline and long sleeves.

When it comes down to footwear, Union tends to gravitate toward a few simplified styles. On and off the red carpet, Union can usually be found wearing sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing shoes from Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers by Adidas, Reebok or Nike.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

