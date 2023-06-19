×
Read Next: Troye Sivan Pairs Padded Crop Top with Lug-Soled Sneakers at Prada’s Spring 2024 Men’s Show
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Gabrielle Union Bares It All in Sheer Dress With Black Strappy Sandals for ‘The Perfect Find’ Screening in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)
Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Getty Images for Netflix
Share

Gabrielle Union is having a sheer moment. After her latest public appearance for the opening of Aston Martin’s new Q New York flagship on Tuesday where she wore a sheer black ensemble, last Friday the actor stepped on the red carpet of the American Black Film Festival celebrated in Miami beach wearing another black see through number.

In this occasion, Union was promoting her new summer rom-com “The Perfect Find,” where she stars alongside D.B. Woodside and Gina Torres. The movie is set to release on Netflix on June 23rd.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)
Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images for Netflix

For this special screening, the actor slipped into a sultry black dress from French designer Burc Akyol. According to the couturier’s Instagram feed, the style Union is wearing is his signature Yatch Dress. “I couldn’t be prouder! Such a beautiful gift to have such a woman wear my dress days before my show!” he captioned a photo of the muse posing with the dress.

The intricate dress featured a black satin bodice with a turtle neck and long sleeves under a pair of white draped over-sleeves. The style was completed with a black floor-grazing tulle skirt with a small train

Despite the length of the skirt, the sheerness of fabric allowed for a peak at her footwear choice. It was a pair of black sandals with thin upper straps and an adjustable ankle straps, both finished with metallic buckles. This style seemed to feature almond toes shape and a high stiletto heel.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 16: Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Netflix)
Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images for Netflix

For accessories, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” star chose Tiffany & Co. HardWear earrings featuring the popular collection’s signature gauge links. As an ambassador of the jewelry brand, she also donned multiple rings, also from Tiffany.

When it comes to footwear style, Union’s has a thing for strappy sandals with stiletto heels and boots from brands like Tamara Mellon, Paris Texas, and Tabitha Simmons. On her days off, she is a fan of athletic sneakers from big brands such as Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

GALLERY: Discover Gabrielle Union’s Best Street Style Moments Through the Years.

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gabrielle Union attends 'The Perfect Find' Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach. 
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Wyndham Clark Wins Richest U.S. Open Ever, Riding 2023 Hot Streak
Wyndham Clark Wins Richest U.S. Open Ever, Riding 2023 Hot Streak
Slowear CEO Talks Future Strategy, Unveils North Sails Collab
wwd
Slowear CEO Talks Future Strategy, Unveils North Sails Collab
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn is a Mirror Image of Her Mom in Latest Photo
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn is a Mirror Image of Her Mom in Latest Photo
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Shuffle Board: Stitch Fix Names CEO, Puma Relocates and Loses Exec
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad