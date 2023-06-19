Gabrielle Union Bares It All in Sheer Dress With Black Strappy Sandals for ‘The Perfect Find’ Screening in Miami Beach

Gabrielle Union is having a sheer moment. After her latest public appearance for the opening of Aston Martin’s new Q New York flagship on Tuesday where she wore a sheer black ensemble, last Friday the actor stepped on the red carpet of the American Black Film Festival celebrated in Miami beach wearing another black see through number.

In this occasion, Union was promoting her new summer rom-com “The Perfect Find,” where she stars alongside D.B. Woodside and Gina Torres. The movie is set to release on Netflix on June 23rd.

Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images for Netflix

For this special screening, the actor slipped into a sultry black dress from French designer Burc Akyol. According to the couturier’s Instagram feed, the style Union is wearing is his signature Yatch Dress. “I couldn’t be prouder! Such a beautiful gift to have such a woman wear my dress days before my show!” he captioned a photo of the muse posing with the dress.

The intricate dress featured a black satin bodice with a turtle neck and long sleeves under a pair of white draped over-sleeves. The style was completed with a black floor-grazing tulle skirt with a small train

Despite the length of the skirt, the sheerness of fabric allowed for a peak at her footwear choice. It was a pair of black sandals with thin upper straps and an adjustable ankle straps, both finished with metallic buckles. This style seemed to feature almond toes shape and a high stiletto heel.

Gabrielle Union attends ‘The Perfect Find’ Centerpiece Screening at American Black Film Festival at New World Center on June 16, in Miami Beach, Florida. Getty Images for Netflix

For accessories, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” star chose Tiffany & Co. HardWear earrings featuring the popular collection’s signature gauge links. As an ambassador of the jewelry brand, she also donned multiple rings, also from Tiffany.

When it comes to footwear style, Union’s has a thing for strappy sandals with stiletto heels and boots from brands like Tamara Mellon, Paris Texas, and Tabitha Simmons. On her days off, she is a fan of athletic sneakers from big brands such as Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

