Gabrielle Union Dons Sheer Dress With Edgy Strappy Sandals for Aston Martin’s Q New York Opening

Following an appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote her new Netflix summer rom-com “The Perfect Find,” Gabrielle Union stepped out for the opening of Aston Martin’s new Q New York flagship on Tuesday.

The actress served a subtle take on the ubiquitous sheer fashion trend, slipping into a sultry black look from stylist-turned-designer Brandon Maxwell’s pre-fall 2023 collection.

Gabrielle Union attends the grand opening of Q New York, Aston Martin’s first ultra-luxury flagship in New York City on June 13, 2023. Getty Images for Aston Martin

Union wore a sleeveless black minidress featuring a scoop neckline and zipper detailing on the sides over a sheer crewneck dress with a hem that hit just above the ankle.

For accessories, Union layered two Tiffany & Co. HardWear necklaces featuring the popular collection’s signature gauge links. She donned both white and yellow gold versions dotted with pavé diamonds. She also donned multiple rings, also from Tiffany. Further adding to her sleek ensemble, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” star carried a small black leather hobo bag.

Gabrielle Union wears a Brandon Maxwell dress and black sandals with Tiffany & Co. jewelry in New York City on June 13, 2023. Getty Images for Aston Martin

As for shoes, Union slipped into a pair of strappy black leather backless stiletto sandals. The style was designed with a subtle square toe and two thick straps boasting silver eyelets and a single buckle adorning each. The skinny stiletto heel appeared to be between 3 and 4 inches high.

A closer look at Gabrielle Union wearing black leather backless sandals. Getty Images for Aston Martin

The “Bring It On” actress kept her hair simple, sporting a chic bob and finished things off with a classic smokey eye.

When it comes to footwear, Union’s style often sees her wearing strappy sandals and boots from brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon and Tabitha Simmons. On her off days, Union is a fan of athletic sneakers courtesy of Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

