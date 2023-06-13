Gabrielle Union Enters the Barbiecore Conversation With Pink Versace Blazer Dress and Pointed-Toe Pumps on ‘GMA’

Gabrielle Union turned heads in a hot pink look today.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress stepped out in New York City on Tuesday following an appearance on “Good Morning America.” She leaned into the Barbiecore trend for her morning show look.

Union wore a bright pink blazer dress made of a thick, tweed material. The dress featured three buttons down the center of the garment that opened to show off a matching mini skirt underneath. She added a chunky necklace to her outfit.

Union is seen leaving ‘Good Morning America’ on June 13 in New York City. MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Union rounded out this outfit with a pair of burnt orange pumps that contrasted with her dress. Her heels featured a slingback style with a sharp pointed toe and were complete with a thin heel reaching approximately 4 inches.

Later on Tuesday, Union was seen in a different look. This time, she wore a black and white outfit which consisted of a checkerboard print sleeveless top paired with a polka dot midi skirt with a flared-out bottom hem. Union added clear PVC peep-toe heels with black stitching to this outfit and kept her accessories to a minimum.

Union is seen in SoHo on June 12 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

When it comes to her footwear style, Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

PHOTOS: Check out this gallery to see more of Gabrielle Union’s chic street style looks through the years .

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals