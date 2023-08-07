×
Gabrielle Union Celebrates Husband Dwyane Wade at Hall of Fame FWRD Party in Black Peep Toe Pumps

Gabrielle Union, fwrd, dwayne wade, la, black mini dress, black peep toe heels, sandals, la
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arrive at the Lanvin fashion show in Paris. Pictured: Dwayne Wade,Gabrielle Union Ref: SPL5141313 190120 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are all smiles as they leave a pre Golden Globes party in Los Angeles. 05 Jan 2020 Pictured: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA578068_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade walk hand in hand as they leave Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. The duo were all dressed up as they had dinner at the fine establishment. 15 Nov 2019 Pictured: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA550317_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Wade Dwyane Wade leaving the Opera in Saint Tropez. 01 Sep 2019 Pictured: Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union Wade. Photo credit: Spread Pictures / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA492956_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gabrielle Union celebrated her husband in a chic look.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress stepped out on Sunday night in Los Angeles with Dwyane Wade. The two attended Wade’s Hall of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont, hosted by luxury fashion online retailer FWRD. Other stars attended the event honoring the basketball star including Tia Mowry, Kimora Lee Simmons, Queen Latfiah, and Karrueche Tran.

The actress arrived in peep-toe heels. She wore black leather sandals with an open toe and a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Gabrielle Union, frwd, dwayne wade, la, black mini dress, black peep toe heels, sandals, la
Union attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.Marc Patrick/BFA.com
gabrielle union, frwd, dwayne wade, la, black mini dress, black peep toe heels, sandals, la
Union and Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles.Marc Patrick/BFA.com

For the event, Union wore a black mini dress from Coperni. The Cup Strap Dress featured a plunging, rounded neckline with a bustier style bodice. The dress also features flap pockets at the waist and thin spaghetti straps. Union accessorized with simple earrings, a bracelet and carried a small black bag.

gabrielle union, frwd, dwayne wade, la, black mini dress, black peep toe heels, sandals, la
Union and Wade arrive at FRWD Celebration in LA of Dwayne Wade’s upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction.Tim Regas / MEGA

When it comes to her footwear style, Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

gabrielle union, skirt, bralette, blazer
Gabrielle Union’s Chic Street Style Over the Years
View Gallery14 Images
