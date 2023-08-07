Gabrielle Union Celebrates Husband Dwyane Wade at Hall of Fame FWRD Party in Black Peep Toe Pumps

Gabrielle Union celebrated her husband in a chic look.

The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress stepped out on Sunday night in Los Angeles with Dwyane Wade. The two attended Wade’s Hall of Fame Induction celebration at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont, hosted by luxury fashion online retailer FWRD. Other stars attended the event honoring the basketball star including Tia Mowry, Kimora Lee Simmons, Queen Latfiah, and Karrueche Tran.

The actress arrived in peep-toe heels. She wore black leather sandals with an open toe and a thin heel reaching at least 4 inches.

Union attends the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Union and Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade on Aug. 6 in Los Angeles. Marc Patrick/BFA.com

For the event, Union wore a black mini dress from Coperni. The Cup Strap Dress featured a plunging, rounded neckline with a bustier style bodice. The dress also features flap pockets at the waist and thin spaghetti straps. Union accessorized with simple earrings, a bracelet and carried a small black bag.

Union and Wade arrive at FRWD Celebration in LA of Dwayne Wade’s upcoming NBA Hall of Fame Induction. Tim Regas / MEGA

When it comes to her footwear style, Union usually wears thong sandals by Magda Butrym, By Far, and Gia Couture’s collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s also known for wearing strappy sandals and tall boots by top brands, including Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. While off-duty, Union prefers athletic sneakers usually by Adidas, Reebok and Nike.

