Florence Pugh Shines in Mirrored Pumps for Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Store Campaign

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London, the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars, on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)
Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner during Paris Fashion Week. 05 Jul 2021 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767973_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Photo by: zz/KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 6/29/21 Florence Pugh at the world premiere fan event for Marvel Studios "Black Widow" held on June 29, 2021 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England, UK.
Regina King at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606695_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606213_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Florence Pugh brought a burst of sparkle to Manhattan, thanks to Tiffany & Co.

In a new video shared to the luxury jewelry brand’s Instagram, Pugh strolls through the revolving doors of its Landmark store in New York City. For the occasion, the “Oppenheimer” actress wore metallic silver pumps with sharp pointed toes. The gleaming set was finished with closed counters and thin stiletto heels, bringing her a high-shine height boost with each step.

Pugh’s attire for the occasion was equally glitzy: a sequined silver crop top and matching midi-length skirt, layered beneath a deep gray cropped cardigan trimmed with light-catching crystals. Further elevating the “A Good Person” actress’ attire with a textured edge were her Tiffany accessories of choice: several sparkling diamond rings, as well as the brand’s signature Elsa Peretti line’s $15,000 Snake necklace, a serpent-shaped piece cast in gleaming sterling silver for a textured edge.

The moment marked Pugh’s most recent venture for Tiffany & Co. as one of its house ambassadors, alongside stars including Blackpink star Rosé, actress Gal Gadot and BTS member Jimin. Earlier in the month, the “Black Widow” star also posed for the brand’s new advertisements for its Lock line, wearing stacked Lock bangles and several thin rings — all cast in gleaming rose gold with sparkling pavé diamonds.

Pugh often wears statement-making shoes for a range of occasions. The “Little Women” actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands such as Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Katy Perry at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening With Katy Perry, Blake Lively & More
Florence Pugh Wears Shiny Pumps for Tiffany & Co.'s Landmark Campaign
