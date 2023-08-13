Florence Pugh Shines in Mirrored Pumps for Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Store Campaign

Florence Pugh brought a burst of sparkle to Manhattan, thanks to Tiffany & Co.

In a new video shared to the luxury jewelry brand’s Instagram, Pugh strolls through the revolving doors of its Landmark store in New York City. For the occasion, the “Oppenheimer” actress wore metallic silver pumps with sharp pointed toes. The gleaming set was finished with closed counters and thin stiletto heels, bringing her a high-shine height boost with each step.

Pugh’s attire for the occasion was equally glitzy: a sequined silver crop top and matching midi-length skirt, layered beneath a deep gray cropped cardigan trimmed with light-catching crystals. Further elevating the “A Good Person” actress’ attire with a textured edge were her Tiffany accessories of choice: several sparkling diamond rings, as well as the brand’s signature Elsa Peretti line’s $15,000 Snake necklace, a serpent-shaped piece cast in gleaming sterling silver for a textured edge.

The moment marked Pugh’s most recent venture for Tiffany & Co. as one of its house ambassadors, alongside stars including Blackpink star Rosé, actress Gal Gadot and BTS member Jimin. Earlier in the month, the “Black Widow” star also posed for the brand’s new advertisements for its Lock line, wearing stacked Lock bangles and several thin rings — all cast in gleaming rose gold with sparkling pavé diamonds.

Pugh often wears statement-making shoes for a range of occasions. The “Little Women” actress coordinates her outfits with similarly colored pumps and sandals from top labels including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platform and combat boots by brands such as Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.