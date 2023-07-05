×
Read Next: Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Gets Patriotic for the Fourth of July in Graphic T-Shirt, Miniskirt and White Sneakers
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Florence Pugh Goes Sheer in Breezy Dress and 6-Inch Heels at Valentino’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 Show

Florence Pugh, Valentino, Haute Couture, sheer, platform, heels.
Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner during Paris Fashion Week. 05 Jul 2021 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767973_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Photo by: zz/KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 6/29/21 Florence Pugh at the world premiere fan event for Marvel Studios "Black Widow" held on June 29, 2021 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England, UK.
Regina King at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606695_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606213_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery22 Images
Share

Florence Pugh attended Valentino’s couture fall 2023 show at Chateau de Chantilly on July 5 in Chantilly, France.

Accompanied by a pastel pink buzz cut, Pugh’s outfit, likely all from Valentino, was crafted out of a sheer light blue fabric and featured a billowing construction that swayed in the wind. The dress had a decorative halter-style neckline with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping skirt that eclipsed her shoes.

Florence Pugh, Valentino, Haute Couture, sheer, platform, heels.
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023, in Chantilly, France.Getty Images

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star accessorized her look with a myriad of silver stud earrings, face jewelry and rings. As previously mentioned, Pugh wore her hair in a short and shaggy buzzcut dyed an alluring shade of pink.

On her feet, the celebrated thespian stepped into a pair of black platform heels. The shoes were comprised of striking square toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set.

Florence Pugh, Valentino, Haute Couture, sheer, platform, heels.
A closer look at Florence Pugh’s shoes.Getty Images

The “Midsommar” actress’ look was similar to the one she sported while in attendance at Valentino’s 2022 Couture show held in Paris. Similarly, she donned a length sheer dress with a pronounced neckline in a vibrant “PP Pink” style also accompanied by platform heels. Pugh’s wears stirred up controversy online for being “too sheer” among other things.

Florence Pugh, Valentino, Haute Couture, sheer, platform, heels.
Florence Pugh attends the Valentino couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023, in Chantilly, France.Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, the actress coordinates her outfits with sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

PHOTOS:Take a look at Pugh’s most glamorous style moments.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Katy Perry at the grand-reopening of the Landmark, Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store, held at Tiffany & Co. on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening With Katy Perry, Blake Lively & More
View Gallery46 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Florence Pugh Goes Sheer in Breezy Dress & 6-Inch Heels for Valentino
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad