Florence Pugh Goes Sheer in Breezy Dress and 6-Inch Heels at Valentino’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 Show

Florence Pugh attended Valentino’s couture fall 2023 show at Chateau de Chantilly on July 5 in Chantilly, France.

Accompanied by a pastel pink buzz cut, Pugh’s outfit, likely all from Valentino, was crafted out of a sheer light blue fabric and featured a billowing construction that swayed in the wind. The dress had a decorative halter-style neckline with a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping skirt that eclipsed her shoes.

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023, in Chantilly, France. Getty Images

The “Don’t Worry Darling” star accessorized her look with a myriad of silver stud earrings, face jewelry and rings. As previously mentioned, Pugh wore her hair in a short and shaggy buzzcut dyed an alluring shade of pink.

On her feet, the celebrated thespian stepped into a pair of black platform heels. The shoes were comprised of striking square toes, thin straps that secured the shoes around the ankles and lofty platform soles. 6-inch block heels rounded out the set.

A closer look at Florence Pugh’s shoes. Getty Images

The “Midsommar” actress’ look was similar to the one she sported while in attendance at Valentino’s 2022 Couture show held in Paris. Similarly, she donned a length sheer dress with a pronounced neckline in a vibrant “PP Pink” style also accompanied by platform heels. Pugh’s wears stirred up controversy online for being “too sheer” among other things.

Florence Pugh attends the Valentino couture fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Chateau de Chantilly on July 05, 2023, in Chantilly, France. Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, the actress coordinates her outfits with sharp pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto. When she’s off-duty, Pugh can be seen in a range of contemporary and athletic sneakers by Allbirds, Adidas and Converse.

