Florence Pugh Gets Firey in Orange Valentino Dress and Heels at ‘Oppenheimer’ London Premiere

Florence Pugh burned brightly at the London premiere of “Oppenheimer” today. The star was outfitted in a floor-length burnt orange gown from Valentino’s fall 2023 couture collection.

The alluring dress was comprised of a low back and a risky halter-style bodice with a plunging neckline followed by cutouts situated around the waist. The skirt of the larger-than-life gown was floor-sweeping and voluminous accompanied by a lengthy train.

Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK premiere of “Oppenheimer” in London. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma

The “Little Women” actress accessorized her look with a myriad of silver jewelry from Tiffany & Co. including small hoop earrings and rings. Pugh wore her hair in a short and shaggy buzzcut dyed a faint orange hue to match the vibrant color scheme of her dress.

Florence Pugh poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK premiere of “Oppenheimer” in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pugh’s footwear was not visible under the lengthy hem of her gown. Based on her previous red carpet appearances, however, it’s likely the actress wore a pair of lofty platform heels in a colorway that matched her ensemble likely from Valentino, her go-to brand.

When it comes to footwear, the actress often coordinates her outfits with sharp platform pumps and strappy sandals from top labels like Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Platforms and combat boots by brands like Valentino, Prada and Giambattista Valli are also favorites, as well as affordable options from Dr. Martens and Vince Camuto.

“Oppenheimer” is slated to be released in theaters on July 21. The film tells the tale of the true story of the making of the first atomic bomb and its creator. The movie features a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek and Matt Damon among others.

