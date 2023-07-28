×
Florence Pugh Elevates ’70s-Inspired Style With Towering Aquazzura Peep-Toe Platforms at Lotus London Flagship Opening

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London, the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars, on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)
Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner during Paris Fashion Week. 05 Jul 2021 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA767973_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Photo by: zz/KGC-247/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 6/29/21 Florence Pugh at the world premiere fan event for Marvel Studios "Black Widow" held on June 29, 2021 at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England, UK.
Regina King at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020 in Beverly Hills, CA. © OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com. 10 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: OConnor- Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606695_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals. 09 Feb 2020 Pictured: Florence Pugh. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA606213_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Florence Pugh was spotted hitting the town to celebrate the launch of Lotus London, the first European flagship for Lotus cars, in London on Thursday.

The actress stepped out in a fiery red jumpsuit by Moschino channeling the ’70s disco decade. The look featured a plunging halter neckline with a gold chain detail adorning the waist and tight pants that flared at the bottom.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London, the first flagship in Europe for Lotus cars, on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Lotus)
Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London.Dave Benett/Getty Images

The “Oppenheimer” star — who debuted a new bleached blond hairdo for the occasion — accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress wore a pair of soaring pumps by Aquazzura featuring a chunky platform and a design that revealed her dark blue pedicure. While not fully visible, the clunky style was likely secured via a thin ankle strap to stabilize the foot.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 27: Florence Pugh seen attending the launch of Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly on July 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London.GC Images

Inside the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London, Pugh posed with other guests as well as in the front seat of a sleek car.

The British starlet was last seen publicly earlier this month at the premiere of “Oppenheimer” in London on July 13. Pugh was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who she regularly works with, for the red carpet event. She wore a bold orange gown with side cut-outs and a dramatic train from Valentino’s fall 2023 couture collection.

Ahead, check out just one of Florence Pugh’s biggest style moments of 2022.

ROME, ITALY - JULY 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Florence Pugh attends the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
The Top 10 Celebrity Style Moments of 2022
Florence Pugh Goes '70s in Peep-Toe Platforms at Lotus London Event
