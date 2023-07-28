Florence Pugh Elevates ’70s-Inspired Style With Towering Aquazzura Peep-Toe Platforms at Lotus London Flagship Opening

Florence Pugh was spotted hitting the town to celebrate the launch of Lotus London, the first European flagship for Lotus cars, in London on Thursday.

The actress stepped out in a fiery red jumpsuit by Moschino channeling the ’70s disco decade. The look featured a plunging halter neckline with a gold chain detail adorning the waist and tight pants that flared at the bottom.

Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

The “Oppenheimer” star — who debuted a new bleached blond hairdo for the occasion — accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry from Tiffany & Co.’s HardWear collection.

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress wore a pair of soaring pumps by Aquazzura featuring a chunky platform and a design that revealed her dark blue pedicure. While not fully visible, the clunky style was likely secured via a thin ankle strap to stabilize the foot.

Florence Pugh attends the launch of Lotus London. GC Images

Inside the Lotus flagship showroom at 73 Piccadilly in London, Pugh posed with other guests as well as in the front seat of a sleek car.

The British starlet was last seen publicly earlier this month at the premiere of “Oppenheimer” in London on July 13. Pugh was styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who she regularly works with, for the red carpet event. She wore a bold orange gown with side cut-outs and a dramatic train from Valentino’s fall 2023 couture collection.

