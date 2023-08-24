×
Read Next: ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Finale: Samantha’s Return, Carrie’s Farewell Dinner Party + More
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Faith Hill Goes Classic in Black Leather Boots at ACM Honors 2023 With Tim McGraw and Their Daughters

faith hill, tim mcgraw, acm honors, red carpet, nashville, black dress, black leather boots, knee high boots
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: Carly Pearce attends the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: CEO, Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside and Carly Pearce attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
View Gallery
View Gallery22 Images
Share

It was a family affair for Faith Hill on Wednesday night. The country music star hit the ACM Honors with her husband, Tim McGraw, and their two daughters. The star-studded event was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. McGraw accepted the Icon Award at the event, which was hosted by Carly Pearce.

faith hill, tim mcgraw, acm honors, red carpet, nashville, black dress, black leather boots, knee high boots
McGraw and Hill attend the 16th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville.Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Hill leaned into fall fashion for the event. She wore black knee-high boots that were made of shiny patent leather. The boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that reached around 3 inches.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots remain a staple today. Often worn with skirts or dresses, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

faith hill, tim mcgraw, acm honors, red carpet, nashville, black dress, black leather boots, knee high boots
McGraw and Hill attend the 16th Annual ACM Honors with daughters Audrey and Maggie at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville.Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Hill paired her boots with a black minidress. Her long-sleeve dress featured ruffle details along the sleeves and high neckline. She also added black fishnet tights under the garment. She added simple earrings and a bold red lip, but otherwise kept the look relatively simple, allowing the dress and boots to stand out.

McGraw went with a white suit with a black patterned button-down. He added black leather shoes. Two of their three daughters, Audrey and Maggie, joined at the event. Audrey wore a long sleeveless white dress while Maggie went with a fitted long black dress, each complementing their parents’ looks.

Related:

Best Boots for Women

Best Platform Boots for Women

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 23: CEO, Academy of Country Music, Damon Whiteside and Carly Pearce attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)
ACM Honors 2023 Red Carpet Photos
View Gallery22 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Faith Hill Slips Into Leather Boots at ACM Honors 2023 With Tim McGraw
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad