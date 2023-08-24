Faith Hill Goes Classic in Black Leather Boots at ACM Honors 2023 With Tim McGraw and Their Daughters

It was a family affair for Faith Hill on Wednesday night. The country music star hit the ACM Honors with her husband, Tim McGraw, and their two daughters. The star-studded event was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. McGraw accepted the Icon Award at the event, which was hosted by Carly Pearce.

McGraw and Hill attend the 16th Annual ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Hill leaned into fall fashion for the event. She wore black knee-high boots that were made of shiny patent leather. The boots featured a sharp pointed toe and a thin heel that reached around 3 inches.

Popularized in the ‘60 go-go era, knee-high boots remain a staple today. Often worn with skirts or dresses, the style is a wise choice in fall and winter for protecting the leg from the elements while still allowing the wearer to show some leg.

McGraw and Hill attend the 16th Annual ACM Honors with daughters Audrey and Maggie at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, 2023, in Nashville. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Hill paired her boots with a black minidress. Her long-sleeve dress featured ruffle details along the sleeves and high neckline. She also added black fishnet tights under the garment. She added simple earrings and a bold red lip, but otherwise kept the look relatively simple, allowing the dress and boots to stand out.

McGraw went with a white suit with a black patterned button-down. He added black leather shoes. Two of their three daughters, Audrey and Maggie, joined at the event. Audrey wore a long sleeveless white dress while Maggie went with a fitted long black dress, each complementing their parents’ looks.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.