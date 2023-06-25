Eva Marcielle Goes Wild in Cheetah-Print Pants, Sparkling Bra & Towering Platforms for BET Awards 2023

Eva Marcille brought wild style to the 2023 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The “All The Queen’s Men” actress walked the carpet wearing a crystal-embellished halter bralette, which she paired with gold cheetah-print high-waisted pants that featured slight slits at the hemline.

Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Marcille accessorized the look with a thin gold bracelet, a pair of dangle earrings and an assortment of multi-toned rings. She also added a black velvet clutch with a crystal-embellished knot clasp.

For her makeup, she opted for a nude eye and a bold red lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Terrell Mullin and hairstylist Erin Courtney.

The television personality completed the look by slipping into a pair of black peep-toe sandals. The patent leather heels featured an almond toe and an ankle strap fastened by a thick buckle. The sandals brought height to the look with a crystal-embellished platform sole which was supported by a block heel that was about 5 inches tall.

Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Marcille was styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, who has also created looks for Chloe Bailey, Kendall Jenner and Ava DuVernay.

The “RHOA” star attended last year’s BET Awards wearing a pearl bodycon dress and a pair of thick-strap silver heels. Since then, she has starred in OWN’s holiday film “A Christmas Fumble” with Devale Ellis.

The BET Awards honors the achievements of musicians, actors, athletes and more throughout various entertainment fields. In 2023, the award show celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and presents Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more. Patti LaBelle also takes the stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.