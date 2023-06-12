Eva Longoria Elevates Power Suit With Towering Platforms on ‘The View’

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eva Longoria took a business casual approach to her latest press run.
The “Desperate Housewives” alum, who is currently promoting her new movie “Flamin’ Hot,” stepped out in New York City on Monday morning to appear on “The View.” For the talk show, Longoria styled a tan oversized blazer with black buttons over a white fitted top.
Longoria added matching high-waisted tan trousers with a wide-leg opening to the outfit. She finished off the look with layered necklaces, several rings and hoop earrings for her accessories.
The actress slipped into a pair of sky-high heels to complete her look. She wore satin platform heels in a beige colorway. The heels featured a thin strap around the toes that offered extra support and a thin stiletto heel. They also featured a thick platform base that added at least an extra inch to the overall height.
When the “Flamin Hot” star gets dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who one of her close friend. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles.
For her off-duty style, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.
