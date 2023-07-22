Eva Longoria Suntans in Spain Wearing Asymmetrical Swimwear and Gray Flip-Flops

Eva Longoria was spotted on the beach in Spain today alongside her husband José Bastón and son Santiago Enrique Bastón.

The “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” star enjoyed the sea and sand in a white asymmetrical one-piece bathing suit featuring a singular shoulder strap and a high-cut fit. In general, her swimwear is simple and straightforward save for the asymmetrical neckline. The suit was perfect for lounging in the sun.

Eva Longoria hits the beach in Marbella, Spain with her son Santiago Enrique Bastón and her husband José Bastón on July 22, 2023. MEGA

Accessorizing her look, Longoria shielded herself from the sun in a wide-brimmed sunhat worn with aviator sunglasses with thin gold frames and black tinted lenses. Additionally, the thespian wore a gold chain pendant necklace.

Soaking up all the sun, Longoria stepped out in light gray leather flip-flops, feeling all of the tropical vibes. The casual pair was composed of shiny gray leather uppers with slip-on fit and thin thong straps that separated the director’s toes. Flip-flops are a must-have for many stars, especially as the weather gets warmer. Flip-flops are widely available from many high and low-end brands including The Row and Old Navy among others.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s shoes. MEGA

Many celebrities love flip-flops and thong sandals, Longoria included. Beyond the “Desperate Housewives” actress, stars like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Rita Ora, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, Hailey Bieber and Amanda Seyfried have all been spotted sporting the summery style.

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

