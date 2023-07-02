Eva Longoria Pops with Son Santiago Enrique Bastón in Yellow Cover-Up and Bejeweled Sandals

Eva Longoria brought a burst of color to Spain while having a beach day with her son.

While strolling to the shore with her 5-year-old son Santiago Enrique Bastón in Marbella on Saturday, Longoria wore a neon yellow swimsuit. Layered atop was a white and bright yellow V-necked cover-up printed with thin dark stripes, featuring flared wide sleeves, a smocked waistline and tiered hem. The “Flamin’ Hot” director completed her outfit with thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a matching bangle bracelet.

Eva Longoria walks on the beach in Marbella, Spain on July 1, 2023. MEGA

Gold-framed sunglasses also finished Longoria’s attire with a beach-worthy spin, in addition to the “Desperate Housewives” star’s coral-hued handheld fan and black and beige phone crossbody bag.

(L-R): Santiago Enrique Bastón and Eva Longoria walk on the beach in Marbella, Spain on July 1, 2023. MEGA

When it came to footwear, Longoria slid on a pair of flat sandals to finish her outfit. The “Overboard” star’s style featured rounded flat tan soles, each topped by two thin upper straps coated in sparkling crystals. The glitzy set added a burst of whimsical glamour to Longoria’s attire with their embellishments, while remaining bold and bright for a day outside.

The actress’ style also leaned into the new wave of trending summer sandals, many of which incorporate a similar slide-like silhouette with thin upper straps. Pairs in neutral or metallic tones are the most popular, with new styles — as well as embellished ones — released this season from labels including Andre Assous, Anine Bing and Steve Madden.

A closer look at Longoria’s sandals. MEGA

The “Unplugging” actress is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.