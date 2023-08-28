Eva Longoria Shines in Silver Pumps at THIA’s 2023 Fundraising Soirée

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria brought a vibrant burst of color to This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s 2023 fundraising soirée — which also celebrated the organization’s fifth anniversary.

On Saturday, Longoria arrived to the occasion in Los Angeles in a gleaming set of silver pumps. The “Desperate Housewives” star’s mirrored style featured glossy metallic uppers with sharp pointed toes, topped by thin ankle straps for added security.

Eva Longoria attends TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Thin stiletto heels completed Longoria’s formal footwear with a slick height boost, bringing her outfit a modern finish. The set also smoothly complemented the film director’s Toni Maticevski dress for the occasion: the label’s punchy yellow $2,360 Suffix style, featuring a strapless draped bodice with an asymmetric midi-length hem.

A closer look at Longoria’s heels. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

During the occasion, Longoria also took time to mingle with friends and guests in attendance — including Kim Kardashian and Lauren Sanchez.

(L-R): Eva Longoria and Kim Kardashian attend TIAH’s 5th Anniversary Soirée in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 26, 2023. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity

Longoria is an avid sneaker collector frequently sharing photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo. For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pump and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

This is About Humanity (TIAH)’s annual fundraising soiree raises money and awareness towards separated families at the U.S.-Mexico border. The charity’s 2023 event featured a range of star guests, including Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on trending news, celebrity style and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Aaron wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.