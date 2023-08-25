×
Read Next: Becky G Performs on ‘Today’ Show in White Sneakers and Lace Dion Lee Set
Eva Longoria Looks Effortlessly Chic in Clear Sandals at Maui Fundraiser Event

Eva Longoria attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel Aug. 24, 2023 in Santa Monica, Calif.
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Eva Longoria attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham )
MARBELLA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 15: Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Nota Blu, a new brasserie restaurant in Marbella on October 15, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Cabrera/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Eva Longoria walks the runway during the "Le Defile Walk Your Worth" By L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)
View Gallery28 Images
Eva Longoria looked casually chic as her tequila brand, Casa del Sol, participated in a special fundraising event at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif. Stars like Jason Momoa and Annie Gonzalez gathered to raise money for the island of Maui after the wildfires earlier this month. 

The “Desperate Housewives” actress slipped into a pair of clear PVC sandals for the fundraiser. The almond-toe sandals featured a strappy design and a nude insole. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Eva Longoria attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel August 24, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Eva Longoria attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif.Getty Images

Longoria paired the heels with a white cropped long-sleeve top that featured two front pockets and a collar that connected to the center closure fastened by a twist detailing. She added a pair of blue high-waisted mom jeans with a raw hemline.

The actress accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry including a pair of hoops, a pendant chain, a linked watch and a rope bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Last month, the producer attended the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain. She walked the pink carpet wearing a black cutout Bally dress with hidden heels.

Recently, Longoria has been working with stylist Maeve Reilly who can also be credited for the backless lace dress and platforms she wore to a special screening of “Flamin’ Hot” in June. She has also styled other stars like Megan Fox, La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

Longoria’s chic style features cutout dresses, plunging necklines, blazers and fitted silhouettes from designers such as Elie Saab and her best friend Victoria Beckham. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe pumps are her usual footwear choice. She tends to gravitate toward designer labels like Alberta Ferreti, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

Honoree Eva Longoria at the ABCs Gala in 2019.
Eva Longoria’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years
View Gallery28 Images
