Eva Longoria Looks Effortlessly Chic in Clear Sandals at Maui Fundraiser Event

Eva Longoria looked casually chic as her tequila brand, Casa del Sol, participated in a special fundraising event at The Fairmont Miramar Hotel on Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif. Stars like Jason Momoa and Annie Gonzalez gathered to raise money for the island of Maui after the wildfires earlier this month.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress slipped into a pair of clear PVC sandals for the fundraiser. The almond-toe sandals featured a strappy design and a nude insole. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Eva Longoria attends a special Maui fundraiser event at Night Market at The Bungalow at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel Aug. 24, 2023, in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images

Longoria paired the heels with a white cropped long-sleeve top that featured two front pockets and a collar that connected to the center closure fastened by a twist detailing. She added a pair of blue high-waisted mom jeans with a raw hemline.

The actress accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry including a pair of hoops, a pendant chain, a linked watch and a rope bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Last month, the producer attended the Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain. She walked the pink carpet wearing a black cutout Bally dress with hidden heels.

Recently, Longoria has been working with stylist Maeve Reilly who can also be credited for the backless lace dress and platforms she wore to a special screening of “Flamin’ Hot” in June. She has also styled other stars like Megan Fox, La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

Longoria’s chic style features cutout dresses, plunging necklines, blazers and fitted silhouettes from designers such as Elie Saab and her best friend Victoria Beckham. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe pumps are her usual footwear choice. She tends to gravitate toward designer labels like Alberta Ferreti, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.