Eva Longoria Poses With Trap Star on Instagram in Joshua Saunders Smiley Sneakers and Red Jacquemus Bag While Vacationing in Spain

Eva Longoria took to Instagram today to share snippets of her vacation in Marbella, in the south of Spain. After sharing some photos and videos of a beach day with her 5-year-old son Santiago, the actor, producer, and director posted a picture with trap star Young Mikko who was performing in the same town today.

On the picture, Longoria is wearing a short animal print dress with heart-shaped neckline and spaghetti straps. She added a pop of color to her look accessorizing the dress with a red mini bag from Jacquemus. The style is the Le Bambino from the French brand’s Le Chouchou collection, and it features a long shoulder strap and the designer’s logo in gold letters on the front.

Puerto Rican rapper Young Mikko and Eva Longoria posing on Instagram.

When it came to footwear, Longoria gave a casual flair to her look by slipping into a pair of white sneakers. This pair is all white crochet Smile lace up by Joshua Saunders and it features an all-white leather upper, thick rubber sole and a smiley face crocheted at the back of the shoes.

She’s worn these sneakers in the past, usually pairing them with leggings and oversized sweaters.

The “Flamin’ Hot” Director is a bonafide sneaker lover and she not only displays her favorite models by Nike, New Balance or Asics in her at-home workout videos on social media, but also pairing them with casual dresses and outfits when she’s out and about. The actress, director and producer also designed a a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

