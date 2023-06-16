Eva Longoria & Jill Biden Coordinate in Strappy Sandals & Vibrant Dresses at ‘Flamin’ Hot’ White House Screening 

Eva Longoria joined first lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden at a screening for her new movie, “Flamin’ Hot,” at the White House on Thursday in Washington, D.C.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress arrived at the screening wearing a bright orange fitted maxi dress that featured a square neckline and two flap pockets along the waist.

Longoria accessorized the look with gold linear dangle earrings and an assortment of sparkling silver-toned rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a side-swept style with her curtain bangs framing the side of her face, bringing attention to her minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and film director Eva Longoria arrive at a screening of the film “Flamin’ Hot” at the White House. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The actress completed the look with a sparkling pair of sandals. The pointed-toe heels featured a crystal-embellished strappy design that stopped just before the clear material at the front of the shoe which allowed the bright orange footbed to be visible. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

As for the first lady, Biden arrived in a colorful floral maxi dress that featured a button-down bodice and a frill accent at the shoulders.

The author accessorized the look with a pair of gold hoops, a heart-shaped locket necklace, and a set of silver-toned bangles. She kept her bright blond hair in a blown-out style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a soft pink lip.

Biden slipped into a pair of gold espadrilles to complete the look. There was a metallic finish on the toe strap and tie-knot ankle strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a wedge heel that was about 3 inches tall.

“Flamin’ Hot,” the first Longoria-directed film, is based on a janitor that worked at Frito-Lay and created the recipe for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The movie is now available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.