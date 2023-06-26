×
Eva Longoria Takes Power Dressing to Jacquemus’ Spring 2024 Show in White-Hot Blazer & Platforms

Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Eva Longoria attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham )
MARBELLA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 15: Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Nota Blu, a new brasserie restaurant in Marbella on October 15, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Cabrera/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Eva Longoria walks the runway during the "Le Defile Walk Your Worth" By L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)
Eva Longoria brought sharp suiting to the Jacquemus’ “Le Chouchou” spring 2024 fashion show at the Palace of Versailles in Versailles, France, on June 26.

The “Desperate Housewives” actress wore a white-hot blazer which she paired with matching wide-leg trousers.

Eva Longoria attends the Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles, France.Getty Images

Longoria accessorized the look with two gold rings and a hoop with a handbag pendant hanging from the earring. She also added a nude pink Jacquemus Le Chiquito handbag.

The actress completed the ensemble with a pair of white sandals. The leather heels featured an almond toe decorated by a knot toe strap. The ankle strap of the heels supported the towering height coming from the platform sole and block heel that was about 5 inches tall. 

Eva Longoria attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France.
The last time we saw Longoria was at Cannes Lions last week. She was seen taking the stage at the French festival wearing a watercolor high-slit dress with white pumps.

The actress has been busy on her press tour for her first directed film, “Flamin’ Hot.” The movie is based on a janitor that worked at Frito-Lay and created the recipe for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The movie is now available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Recently, Longoria has been working with stylist Maeve Reilly who can also be credited for the backless lace dress and platforms she wore to a special screening of the film earlier this month. She has also styled other stars like Megan Fox, La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

Longoria’s chic style features cutout dresses, plunging necklines, blazers and fitted silhouettes from designers such as Elie Saab and her best friend Victoria Beckham. When it comes to footwear, pointed-toe pumps are her usual footwear choice. She tends to gravitate towards designer labels like Alberta Ferreti, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi.

