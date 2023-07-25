Eva Longoria Commands the Red Carpet in Black Cutout Bally Dress and Heels at the Global Gift Gala 2023

Eva Longoria hit the pink carpet at the Global Gift Gala 2023 in Marbella, Spain, on Monday. The “Desperate Housewives” star was clad in a black dress from Bally.

Longoria’s dress featured a strappy plunging bodice with gold accents and a circular cutout. What followed was a bodycon fit and a sleek and simple floor-length skirt that pooled overtop her footwear, eclipsing it.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala red carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 24, 2023 in Marbella, Spain. Getty Images

Accompanying her dress was intricate dangling earrings encrusted with diamonds featuring star motifs worn with a matching cuff that traveled the length of Longoria’s wrist and up her hand.

Although her shoes were covered up thanks to the lengthy hem of her dress, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress likely wore a pair of heeled sandals, a staple of hers. As the weather gets warmer, Longoria has been reaching for the style more and more in a multitude of different variations.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala red carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 24, 2023, in Marbella, Spain. Getty Images

Longoria recently wore thong flip-flops while hitting the beach with her family. Accompanied by a white asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit, the star donned thong sandals that offered the director a comfortable alternative to their heeled cousins.

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

