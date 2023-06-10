Eva Longoria Wears Backless Lace Dress & Platforms for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screening in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria attended a special screening of her film “Flamin’ Hot” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Desperate Housewives” star opted for a monochromatic moment in an all-black floor-length gown crafted of a sheer lacy fabric with intricate beading and crystalized adornments. The dress was bodycon and long-sleeved, featuring a high neckline and a backless silhouette.

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43. Getty Images

Rounding out the look, Longoria donned dangling teardrop-shaped earrings and wore her dark brown tresses gathered in a messy updo.

Although they were hard to see thanks to the dark and lacy hem of her dress, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress wore strappy black sandal heels, seemingly of the platform variety. The style was crafted out of black satin uppers with thick straps, platform soles and buckle closures that secured the pair in place. The platform pair were finished off with thin stiletto heels, standing at an estimated 4 to 5 inches, that offered Longoria a boost in height.

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43. Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

“Flamin’ Hot” is a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.

