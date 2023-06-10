×
Read Next: Stanley Kravetz, Former Executive at Timberland, Frye Boots and Rockport, Dies at 90
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Eva Longoria Wears Backless Lace Dress & Platforms for ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Screening in Los Angeles

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43.
Getty Images
Share

Eva Longoria attended a special screening of her film “Flamin’ Hot” yesterday in Los Angeles.

The “Desperate Housewives” star opted for a monochromatic moment in an all-black floor-length gown crafted of a sheer lacy fabric with intricate beading and crystalized adornments. The dress was bodycon and long-sleeved, featuring a high neckline and a backless silhouette.

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43.Getty Images

Rounding out the look, Longoria donned dangling teardrop-shaped earrings and wore her dark brown tresses gathered in a messy updo.

Although they were hard to see thanks to the dark and lacy hem of her dress, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress wore strappy black sandal heels, seemingly of the platform variety. The style was crafted out of black satin uppers with thick straps, platform soles and buckle closures that secured the pair in place. The platform pair were finished off with thin stiletto heels, standing at an estimated 4 to 5 inches, that offered Longoria a boost in height.

Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures "Flamin' Hot" at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on June 09, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Eva Longoria attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures “Flamin’ Hot” at Hollywood Post 43.Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

“Flamin’ Hot” is a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.

PHOTOS: See more of Eva Longoria’s street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals
Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Eva Longoria Gets Daring in Sheer Dress at 'Flamin' Hot' Screening
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
49ers Complete Purchase of Leeds United From Aser’s Radrizzani
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
wwd
David C. Farrell, Retail Giant, Fierce Competitor, Dies at 89
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Favorite’ Conditioner for Hair Growth Is This $11 One That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Favorite’ Conditioner for Hair Growth Is This $11 One That Shoppers Call ‘Liquid Gold’
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
Missouri Garment Manufacturer Evolution St. Louis Sued for $850K
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad