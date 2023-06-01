Eva Longoria Embraces Sheer Trend in Plunging Mônot Dress & 6-Inch Louboutins at ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria attended the Los Angeles premiere of her film “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival yesterday in Los Angeles.

The star was clad in a black gown by Mônot comprised of a collared long-sleeve plunging bodice followed by a high-low ruched skirt. The dress was made of a sheer breezy fabric.

Longoria accessorized her look with diamond-encrusted teardrop earrings that offered her ensemble a touch of glam. As for her hair, the director wore her brown tresses down in a half-up half-down style.

On the footwear front, the “Desperate Housewives” actress stepped out in black platform sandals with 6-inch heels from Christian Louboutin. The pair was crafted of satin black uppers along with thin but secure straps that kept the style in place. Additionally, the footwear featured buckle closures and Louboutin’s signature blood-red soles, giving an eye-catching pep to Longoria’s step.

When it comes down to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

“Flamin’ Hot” is a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.

