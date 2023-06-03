Eva Longoria Towers in Platform Heels and a Blush Pink Leather Jumpsuit at ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Community Screening

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Eva Longoria attended Hulu and Searchlight Pictures community screening of Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot” in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Desperate Housewives” star was outfitted in a sleeveless blush pink jumpsuit crafted out of a vaguely shiny leather. The garment featured a high neckline and pleating all down the front, creating a tailored bodycon fit. The fitted bodice transitioned into rather baggy trousers with a wide, almost bell-bottom style, flair at the hem.

Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures community screening of Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot” at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Hulu

Although they were hard to see over the hem of her jumpsuit, it apperared Longoria was wearing some sort of platform heel that matched the blush pink hue of her outfit. The style featured thick platform soles that gave the thespian’s look a rather large boost.

The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actress is quite partial to platforms of all kinds. In fact, Longoria wore jet-black satin Christian Louboutin platform sandal heels at the Los Angeles premiere of “Flamin’ Hot” during the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival on June 1.

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more-formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

Eva Longoria attends the Hulu and Searchlight Pictures community screening of Eva Longoria’s “Flamin’ Hot” at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Hulu

“Flamin’ Hot” is a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.

PHOTOS: See more of Eva Longoria’s street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.