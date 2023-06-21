Eva Longoria Makes a Splash in Watercolor High-Slit Dress and White Pumps at Cannes Lions

Eva Longoria made an appearance in France in a colorful look.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum took the stage at Cannes Lions on Wednesday. She spoke alongside Worldgroup global CEO Daryl Lee McCann at the French festival. For the event, Longoria wore a white long-sleeve dress with several different colors mixed into the print.

Longoria attends Cannes Lions 2023. SplashNews.com

The watercolor-like look to the dress was perfect for summer. The dress featured a high neckline and a large cutout in the back. It also featured a high slit up the left leg. Longoria added large drop earrings and a few rings to the outfit.

The “Flamin’ Hot” director added white pumps to round out the look. Her sharp Christian Louboutin heels featured a classic pointed toe and were covered in white leather material. The pair were finished off with thin stiletto heels, standing at an estimated 4 to 5 inches, that offered Longoria a boost in height.

Longoria attends Cannes Lions 2023. SplashNews.com

When the actress gets dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who is one of her close friends. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles.

For her off-duty style, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo

