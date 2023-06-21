Eva Longoria Makes a Splash in Watercolor High-Slit Dress and White Pumps at Cannes Lions

×
eva longoria, cannes lions 2023, colorful dress, long sleeve dress, white pointed toe pumps
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 06: Eva Longoria attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors To Watch, 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival at Parker Palm Springs on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Eva Longoria attends the Victoria Beckham Spring/summer 2023 Runway show in Val-de-Grace on September 30, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Victoria Beckham )
MARBELLA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 15: Eva Longoria celebrates her birthday at Nota Blu, a new brasserie restaurant in Marbella on October 15, 2022 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Cabrera/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: Eva Longoria walks the runway during the "Le Defile Walk Your Worth" By L'Oreal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for L'Oréal Paris)
Eva Longoria made an appearance in France in a colorful look.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum took the stage at Cannes Lions on Wednesday. She spoke alongside Worldgroup global CEO Daryl Lee McCann at the French festival. For the event, Longoria wore a white long-sleeve dress with several different colors mixed into the print.

eva longoria, cannes lions 2023, colorful dress, long sleeve dress, white pointed toe pumps
Longoria attends Cannes Lions 2023.SplashNews.com

The watercolor-like look to the dress was perfect for summer. The dress featured a high neckline and a large cutout in the back. It also featured a high slit up the left leg. Longoria added large drop earrings and a few rings to the outfit.

The “Flamin’ Hot” director added white pumps to round out the look. Her sharp Christian Louboutin heels featured a classic pointed toe and were covered in white leather material. The pair were finished off with thin stiletto heels, standing at an estimated 4 to 5 inches, that offered Longoria a boost in height.

eva longoria, cannes lions 2023, colorful dress, long sleeve dress, white pointed toe pumps
Longoria attends Cannes Lions 2023.SplashNews.com

When the actress gets dressed up, she tends to reach for boots and heels from top brands, including Saint Laurent, Giuseppe Zanotti, Gianvito Rossi and Victoria Beckham, who is one of her close friends. She gravitates toward slinky PVC mules, pointy stilettos and strappy styles.

For her off-duty style, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director, and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

