Eva Longoria Shines in Cutout Halter Dress and Suede Pumps at ’15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin’ Photocall

Eva Longoria attended the “15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall yesterday in Madrid.

The “Flamin’ Hot” director was clad in a cream-colored knitted sculptural halter-style dress in a bodycon fit comprised of a sleek bodice with keyhole cut-outs and a textural vertical ribbed look.

Eva Longoria attends the “15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall at Tiro del Pichon on June 29, 2023, in Madrid. Getty Images

Beyond her clothes, Longoria accessorized her look with all-gold jewelry including gold chain dangling earrings and a plethora of diamond-encrusted rings. Additionally, the “Desperate Housewives” star toted a coordinating cream leather mini bag meanwhile her hair was parted down the middle and worn in waves that framed her features

On the footwear front, Longoria sported a pair of cream pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured knife-like pointed toes with a sturdy construction made of a textural all-over suede. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set, offering the thespian a boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps, no matter the style, are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Longoria’s included.

A closer look at Eva Longoria’s shoes. Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.

For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.

Eva Longoria attends the “15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall at Tiro del Pichon on June 29, 2023 in Madrid. Getty Images

Currently, Longoria is on a promotional tour for her film “Flamin’ Hot,” a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.

PHOTOS: See more of Eva Longoria’s street style looks.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Platform Sandals

Most Comfortable Sneakers for Women