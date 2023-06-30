Eva Longoria Shines in Cutout Halter Dress and Suede Pumps at ’15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin’ Photocall

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eva Longoria attended the “15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin” photocall yesterday in Madrid.
The “Flamin’ Hot” director was clad in a cream-colored knitted sculptural halter-style dress in a bodycon fit comprised of a sleek bodice with keyhole cut-outs and a textural vertical ribbed look.
Beyond her clothes, Longoria accessorized her look with all-gold jewelry including gold chain dangling earrings and a plethora of diamond-encrusted rings. Additionally, the “Desperate Housewives” star toted a coordinating cream leather mini bag meanwhile her hair was parted down the middle and worn in waves that framed her features
On the footwear front, Longoria sported a pair of cream pointed-toe pumps. The shoes featured knife-like pointed toes with a sturdy construction made of a textural all-over suede. 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels finished the set, offering the thespian a boost in height. Pointed-toe pumps, no matter the style, are a staple in many celebrities’ closets, Longoria’s included.
When it comes to footwear, Longoria is an avid sneaker collector. She frequently shares photos and videos of her at-home workouts on social media, in shoes from Nike, New Balance, Asics and more. The actress, director and producer has also added “designer” to her resume with a trend-based footwear collection, made in collaboration with the European retailers Eobuwie and Modivo.
For more formal occasions, however, Longoria favors pointed-toe pumps and sleek sandals from high-end brands like Christian Louboutin, Victoria Beckham and Gianvito Rossi, among others.
Currently, Longoria is on a promotional tour for her film “Flamin’ Hot,” a drama film following the life of Richard Montanez, the son of a Mexican immigrant who was a janitor at Frito Lay when he came up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film is set to release on Disney+ starting June 9. Eva Longoria directed the upcoming film.
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
