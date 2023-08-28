×
Erin Andrews Hits the Field in New Orleans With Classic White Sneakers for ‘NFL on Fox’

Erin Andrews is gearing up for football season in style.

The “NFL on Fox host posted to her Instagram on Monday, showing photos of a few preseason interviews with Houston Texans players Dameon Pierce and Will Anderson at the Caesars Superdome stadium in New Orleans. The Texans beat the Saints (17-13) yesterday in their third and final preseason game ahead of the 2023 season.

Andrews slipped into a comfortable and practical pair of sneakers for the field. She wore white low-top sneakers complete with white laces, white rubber soles and white uppers. The pair remains on-trend with the current rise of all-white sneakers, favored for their relaxed appearance and versatility. Brands including Reebok, Nike and P448 regularly release their own takes on the shoes.

The crisp kicks contrasted against her monochromatic look, from LaPointe. She wore an orange sleeveless sweater top paired with matching silk pants. The trousers featured a straight-leg opening as well as a coordinating belt that held up the high-waisted pants. Andrews added several gold layered necklaces and bracelets as well as a watch to the ensemble, plus a few rings.

When she isn’t breaking the internet with her eye-catching looks, Andrews is busy being a multi-hyphenate. In addition to her work with Fox Sports, Andrews has also worked with ESPN and ESPNU and has also hosted and danced on “Dancing with the Stars”. In January 2011, Andrews became the face of Reebok’s ZigTech first women’s campaign, promoting a combination of footwear and apparel items. More recently, she announced her appointment as its latest brand ambassador and creative advisor of Wolf & Shepherd this month.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

