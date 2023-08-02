Erika Jayne Pops in Two Pairs of Colorful Boots for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Erika Jayne brought a pop of color to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

On Tuesday, Jayne arrived at the show’s New York City studios to promote her upcoming Las Vegas show “Bet It All On Blonde,” as well as season 13 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” For the occasion, the reality star arrived in a white sleeveless minidress with a classic pointed collar, button-up design and a structured skirt. She accessorized with a selection of sparkling jewelry, including layered diamond and pearl necklaces and several tiers of huggie hoop earrings.

Erika Jayne is seen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live” studios in New York City. Splash

When it came to footwear, Jayne finished her outfit with a set of knee-high boots. Her light turquoise style featured tall shafts with sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels, complete with all-over alligator embossments for a reptilian finish.

However, this wasn’t the musician’s only vibrant shoe of the day. Following her appearance on-air, Jayne re-emerged from the building dressed in another white ensemble: an oversized white shirt jacket, layered atop a white miniskirt and color-blocked graphic Blondie tee. Her look was complete with ’60s-inspired white-rimmed sunglasses, as well as a bold statement shoe: glossy red patent leather boots that hit just below the knee, complete with pointed toes and sharp stiletto heels for a slick edge.

Erika Jayne is seen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live” studios in New York City on August 1, 2023. Splash

The Atlanta, Georgia native took to Instagram afterward to share both of her outfits, captioning a post, “24h in NYC.”

Her fellow “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards commented on the photo set, simply writing, “Stunning!!”

Jayne’s Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues is slated to begin on Aug. 25, running through Dec. 16. The show will see her debut new music, in addition to performing her previously released pop songs.