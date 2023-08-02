×
Read Next: The Top 8 Skechers Shoes Deals to Shop During DSW’s 50% Off Sale
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Erika Jayne Pops in Two Pairs of Colorful Boots for ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Erika Jayne, Andy Cohen, RHOBH, Real Housewives, Beverly Hills, watch what happens lives, boots, red boots, turquoise boots
Shoe Resolutions For The Real Housewives
Shoe Resolutions For The Real Housewives
Shoe Resolutions For The Real Housewives
Shoe Resolutions For The Real Housewives
View Gallery
View Gallery10 Images
Share

Erika Jayne brought a pop of color to Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

On Tuesday, Jayne arrived at the show’s New York City studios to promote her upcoming Las Vegas show “Bet It All On Blonde,” as well as season 13 of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” For the occasion, the reality star arrived in a white sleeveless minidress with a classic pointed collar, button-up design and a structured skirt. She accessorized with a selection of sparkling jewelry, including layered diamond and pearl necklaces and several tiers of huggie hoop earrings.

Erika Jayne, white dress, turquoise boots, knee-high boots, alligator boots
Erika Jayne is seen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live” studios in New York City. Splash

When it came to footwear, Jayne finished her outfit with a set of knee-high boots. Her light turquoise style featured tall shafts with sharp pointed toes and thin stiletto heels, complete with all-over alligator embossments for a reptilian finish.

However, this wasn’t the musician’s only vibrant shoe of the day. Following her appearance on-air, Jayne re-emerged from the building dressed in another white ensemble: an oversized white shirt jacket, layered atop a white miniskirt and color-blocked graphic Blondie tee. Her look was complete with ’60s-inspired white-rimmed sunglasses, as well as a bold statement shoe: glossy red patent leather boots that hit just below the knee, complete with pointed toes and sharp stiletto heels for a slick edge.

Erika Jayne leaves Watch What Happens Live in knee-length red boots, white jacket and colorful t-shirt in New York City Pictured: Erika Jayne Ref: SPL9655680 010823 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Erika Jayne is seen leaving the “Watch What Happens Live” studios in New York City on August 1, 2023.Splash

The Atlanta, Georgia native took to Instagram afterward to share both of her outfits, captioning a post, “24h in NYC.”

Her fellow “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards commented on the photo set, simply writing, “Stunning!!”

Jayne’s Las Vegas residency at the House of Blues is slated to begin on Aug. 25, running through Dec. 16. The show will see her debut new music, in addition to performing her previously released pop songs.

Vanderpump Rules -- “Season 10 Premiere Party” -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo)
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Style Evolution
View Gallery19 Images
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Pops in Brightly-Colored Boots for 'WWHL'
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad