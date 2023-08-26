Erika Jayne Reaches New Heights in Platform Gladiator Sandals and Little Black Dress for ‘Bet It All on Blonde’ Las Vegas Residency

Erika Jayne kicked off her “Bet It All on Blonde” Las Vegas residency at House of Blues yesterday in Las Vegas.

Lifting herself to new heights, Jayne graced the red-carpeted event in a pair of black platform gladiator sandals. The television personality’s footwear included thick jet-black suede straps that criss-crossed over the tops of the thespian’s toes and up her ankles and calves, securing the shoes to her feet.

Erika Jayne arrives at the grand opening of her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde” at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Aug. 25, 2023 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for Live Nation Las

The pair also featured breezy open toes and thick soles made of unique see-through material. The platform style offered the “One Hot Pleasure” songstress a substantial boost. Sandals, no matter the style, are a must-have shoe for many, especially during the warmer seasons.

The footwear can be extremely versatile, given sandals’ usual open-toe construction, and usually lean toward the more casual side. Sandals can be found in a variety of styles from both low and high-end brands.

A closer look look at Erika Jayne’s shoes. Getty Images for Live Nation Las

Updating the classics, the “Pretty Mess” singer donned a little black dress featuring see-through mesh accents. The garment was comprised of lengthy sleeves, a mock neckline, geometric cut-outs on the waist and a flattering bodycon fit. The mesh additions offered Jayne’s look a welcomed grungy touch.

The reality TV star and singer is a bona fide shoe expert. In the past, she’s released collaborative collections with online retailer ShoeDazzle and has since continued to drop new styles with the brand very much in line with her personal daring style. Jayne rose to fame as a singer, television personality, and a cast member on the hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Erika Jayne arrives at the grand opening of her Las Vegas residency, “Bet It All On Blonde” at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Aug. 25, 2023 in Las Vegas. Getty Images for Live Nation Las

Jayne’s Las Vegas residency titled “Bet It All on Blonde” at the House of Blues began on Aug. 25, and will run through Dec. 16. The show will see her debut new music, in addition to performing her previously released pop songs.

About the Author:

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

