×
Read Next: Beyoncé Pops in Yellow Boots, Bejeweled Pumps and More on Renaissance World Tour
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Emma Stone Zips Into Heeled Illusion Booties for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Emma Stone, Louis Vuitton, suit, blue suit, striped suit, pumps, heels, high heels, black pumps, white pumps, slingback pumps, fall 2023, fashion show, runway show, fashion, runway, fashion week, PFW, Paris Fashion Week
Share

Emma Stone took a stroll through Paris in a whimsically modern style — thanks to Louis Vuitton.

Stone — who’s been an ambassador for the French luxury brand since 2017 — strolled in the City of Light while starring in Vuitton’s fall 2023 womenswear campaign on Instagram, modeling architectural new designs by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. For the occasion, the “Maniac” actress zipped into a set of the label’s new Illusion booties — a $2,470 ankle-high style with leather uppers, pointed toes and 3.9-inch stiletto heels.

However, Stone’s footwear wasn’t your average ankle boot. The pair featured a trompe-l’oeil construction with a black leather base resembling a classic pointed-toe pump, while its shafts — cast in peachy nude-toned leather — were hand-painted to look like monogrammed white ribbed socks. The surrealist-inspired style brought a whimsical twist to the actress’ outfit — a hand-beaded, sheer-paneled light gray minidress, layered beneath a $9,100 belted jacket crafted from draped black wool toile.

Louis Vuitton, boots, booties, ankle boots, leather boots, black boots, white boots, sock boots, painted boots, illusion boots, nude boots, stilettos, stiletto heels, pointed toes, pointed toe pumps, pointed toe boots, fall boots, fall 2023
Louis Vuitton’s Illusion booties.Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Stone’s ensemble was chicly finished with the brand’s $6,750 Go-14 handbag — a black puffed and quilted flap-style leather crossbody, accented with gold chain detailing and matching hardware — for a tonal flair. Similar accessories were carried by additional stars in the campaign, as well — including rock band Haim and a diverse cast of models.

When it comes to footwear, Stone’s style is often versatile and sleek. The “Amazing Spider Man” star often wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in a range of colors and heights on the red carpet, frequently hailing from Vuitton — as well as luxury brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Outside of sharp heels, Stone can be seen off-duty in low-top sneakers from Adidas, Converse and Nike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model, fashion detail, walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2023 Collection at Paris Fashion Week
View Gallery1 Image
Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emma Stone Wears Illusion Boots in Louis Vuitton's Fall 2023 Campaign
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad