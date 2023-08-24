Emma Stone Zips Into Heeled Illusion Booties for Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Campaign

Emma Stone took a stroll through Paris in a whimsically modern style — thanks to Louis Vuitton.

Stone — who’s been an ambassador for the French luxury brand since 2017 — strolled in the City of Light while starring in Vuitton’s fall 2023 womenswear campaign on Instagram, modeling architectural new designs by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière. For the occasion, the “Maniac” actress zipped into a set of the label’s new Illusion booties — a $2,470 ankle-high style with leather uppers, pointed toes and 3.9-inch stiletto heels.

However, Stone’s footwear wasn’t your average ankle boot. The pair featured a trompe-l’oeil construction with a black leather base resembling a classic pointed-toe pump, while its shafts — cast in peachy nude-toned leather — were hand-painted to look like monogrammed white ribbed socks. The surrealist-inspired style brought a whimsical twist to the actress’ outfit — a hand-beaded, sheer-paneled light gray minidress, layered beneath a $9,100 belted jacket crafted from draped black wool toile.

Louis Vuitton’s Illusion booties. Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Stone’s ensemble was chicly finished with the brand’s $6,750 Go-14 handbag — a black puffed and quilted flap-style leather crossbody, accented with gold chain detailing and matching hardware — for a tonal flair. Similar accessories were carried by additional stars in the campaign, as well — including rock band Haim and a diverse cast of models.

When it comes to footwear, Stone’s style is often versatile and sleek. The “Amazing Spider Man” star often wears pointed-toe pumps and sandals in a range of colors and heights on the red carpet, frequently hailing from Vuitton — as well as luxury brands including Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Christian Louboutin. Outside of sharp heels, Stone can be seen off-duty in low-top sneakers from Adidas, Converse and Nike.

About the Author:

Aaron Royce is the Digital Editor for Footwear News, where he writes stories on celebrity style, brand collaborations and in-depth profile interviews. Prior to joining Footwear News, Royce wrote and interned for publications including PAPER, Grazia and the Daily Front Row. He currently holds a B.S. in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University.