Emma Roberts Soars in Beige Platform Mules for Tod’s Hamptons Celebration

Emma Roberts celebrated the height of summer with a minimalist style.

On Wednesday, Roberts arrived in East Hampton, New York, for Tod’s Summer Celebration party — which included a sit-down VIP dinner and afterparty, complete with a Salt-N-Pepa concert. To coordinate with the Italian brand’s penchant of classic staples, the “Maybe I Do” actress wore a light nude tan maxi dress beneath a complementary pale blazer — which was nonchalantly draped over her shoulders for an effortless flair.

Emma Roberts attends the Tod’s Hampton’s Summer Celebration in East Hampton, New York on July 26, 2023. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Roberts opted to elevate her minimalist outfit with a mini version of Tod’s popular top-handled Di handbag, crafted from creamy white leather. The “Scream Queens” star’s attire also gained a luxe finish from layered gold and diamond bangle bracelets, as well as small matching drop earrings — further seen while she snapped photos with friends including Nicky Hilton for the occasion.

(L-R): Nicky Hilton and Emma Roberts attend the Tod’s Hampton’s Summer Celebration in East Hampton, New York on July 26, 2023. Lexie Moreland for WWD

When it came to footwear, Roberts slipped on a pair of Tod’s mules to complete her outfit. The actress’ $537 (was $895) style featured wide upper straps crafted from smooth beige leather, each stamped with the brand’s signature monogram. Her open-toed set was further elevated with deep brown rubber platform outsoles, which featured thick soles and 3-inch block heels for a relaxed height boost.

Tod’s leather platform mules. Courtesy of Tod’s

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress wears Ferragamo platforms, Converse sneakers and Ugg boots, as well as her go-to Alexander McQueen boots and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, Roberts often dons neutral or embellished pumps, sandals and boots from labels including Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

