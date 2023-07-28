Emma Roberts Goes Red in Heels for Ralph Lauren x Net-a-Porter’s East Hampton Dinner

Emma Roberts brought a bright red look to the Hamptons.

The “Scream Queens” star attended an intimate dinner presented by Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter and Mr Porter in East Hampton, New York, on Thursday. To the event, Roberts wore a cherry red cropped polo top from Ralph Lauren, paired with a matching maxi skirt.

Roberts at the Ralph Lauren, Net-a-Porter and Mr. Porter’s Intimate Summer Dinner on July 27 in East Hampton, New York. Lexie Moreland for WWD

Each of the pieces is from the Ralph Lauren Collection and was styled by duo Brit and Kara. Roberts carried a black leather top handle bag from the American brand with silver hardware, as well as hoop earrings and a simple ring.

Roberts’ shoes were hidden by the long train of her skirt, though she likely wore summery sandal heels. When hitting the red carpet, the “American Horror Story” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like sneakers from brands like Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides. She has also dipped her toes into the footwear industry; she recently was tapped by DSW to design and edit a brand-new spring collection.

The dinner was held at the historic Mulford Farm in the Hamptons. Roberts has recently been spending time out east, as she just attended Tod’s Summer Celebration party the night before, also held in East Hampton. To this event, she wore a light nude tan maxi dress under a complementary pale blazer, paired with tan mules.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Sandals for High Arches

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.