‘Pregnant’ Emma Roberts Covers ‘Belly Bump’ in Sweater With Comfortable Sandals on ‘AHS’ Set

Emma Roberts looked comfortable and cozy while filming the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” on Thursday in New York City.

While on set, Roberts wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a gray top underneath and leggings. Roberts also wore a prosthetic belly bump, giving the illusion that her character on the popular series is pregnant.

Roberts on set of ‘AHS’ on June 22. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The actress tied her hair back and wore small hoop earrings as well.

For footwear, Roberts wore casual “ugly” sandals. Her olive green sandals featured two straps, both secured with buckles. “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on February 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on Feb. 8, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

