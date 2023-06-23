‘Pregnant’ Emma Roberts Covers ‘Belly Bump’ in Sweater With Comfortable Sandals on ‘AHS’ Set

Emma Roberts looked comfortable and cozy while filming the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” on Thursday in New York City.

While on set, Roberts wore a gray zip-up sweatshirt with a gray top underneath and leggings. Roberts also wore a prosthetic belly bump, giving the illusion that her character on the popular series is pregnant.

Roberts on set of ‘AHS’ on June 22. Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The actress tied her hair back and wore small hoop earrings as well.

For footwear, Roberts wore casual “ugly” sandals. Her olive green sandals featured two straps, both secured with buckles. “Ugly sandals” are marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a strangely stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

Emma Roberts attends Saks Fifth Avenue’s New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York on Feb. 8, 2023, in New York City. Getty Images

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

