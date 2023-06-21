Emma Roberts Steps Into Summer in Romantic Green Dress and Mirrored Larroudé Flats

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Emma Roberts took a playful step forward into the summer season — and did so in style.

On Tuesday, Roberts posed for Instagram photos on a boulder in the Hudson Valley overlooking a lush green forest. For the occasion, the “Maybe I Do” actress wore a dusky green dress from Dôen.

The romantic piece $895 Heirloom Forsythia style featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a high, eyelet ruffle-trimmed neckline, which cascaded into a smocked bodice and tiered skirt of scalloped ruffles.

Roberts opted to give the dress a dash of retro flair with her accessories: a set of Lanvin’s sold-out $299 ivory cat-eyed sunglasses, as well as a smooth teal leather top-handled Prada satchel.

When it came to footwear, Roberts slipped on a pair of metallic flats from Larroudé to finish her outfit. The actress’ $315 Blair style from the FNAA-winning brand featured smooth mirrored silver specchio leather uppers with closed round toes. The pair gained a dash of prep from thin adjustable Mary Jane top straps, providing a shimmering, sweet contrast to Roberts’ bohemian dress.

Larroudé’s Blair flats.

Roberts’ shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Adult World” actress wears Ferragamo platforms, Converse sneakers and Ugg boots, as well as her go-to Alexander McQueen boots and Gucci mules. When hitting the red carpet, Roberts often dons neutral or embellished pumps, sandals and boots from labels including Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

