Emma Roberts Pops in Pink Furry Coat & Chunky Platform Booties at Taylor Swift Concert

Emma Roberts was more than ready for the Taylor Swift concert last night in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, she looked to The Kit Vintage shop for her statement piece, the Bill Blass Ostrich Jacket. The luxury vintage store took to Instagram to share, “Emma is true vintage lover, collecting from us over the years. It’s always fun having her in store to see what her eye goes to first! She is (and wears) true fashion at its best!”

She wore the vibrant pink jacket over a sleek black midi dress that fell to her calves and accessorized with a black purse and disco ball cup.

When it came to footwear, she opted for leather boots from Schutz featuring a round toe, block heel, silver-toned buckle, platform toe and an upper made of 100% leather. Leather booties, stemming from 19th-century ankle boots, have evolved into versatile footwear. 20th-century trends spanned chunky heels to grunge styles. Revived in the 2000s, booties remain a fashion staple, with varied heel heights, toe shapes, and detailing. Their timeless appeal and adaptability make them a modern classic.

Emma Roberts has always been a fashion icon, and her shoe style has evolved over the years. In her early days, she was known for her edgy, punk-inspired looks, which often included platform boots, combat boots, and chunky sneakers. As she has gotten older, her style has become more polished and sophisticated, but she still adds a bit of edge to her footwear.

The “Scream Queens” star often wears statement shoes like platform heels, ankle boots, and statement sandals. She also loves to mix and match different styles, so you might see her wearing a pair of high heels with a casual outfit or a pair of sneakers with a dress. From the platform boots she wore in the movie “Nancy Drew” to the chunky sneakers she wore in the movie “Spring Breakers” to the statement sandals she wore at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, she has a solid shoe arsenal.