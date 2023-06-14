×
Read Next: Jimmy Choo & Neiman Marcus Team Up on a Floral Sandal Collection for Summer
Subscribe
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.

Emma Roberts Gets Height Boost for Half the Price in Aldo Platforms With Victoria’s Secret High-Shine Bikini Top and Thong Bottoms

Emma Roberts, Coachella, Coachella 2023, Revolve, Revolve Festival, Aldo, heels, wedges, sandals, summer sandals, yellow sandals, platforms, platform sandals
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Celebrities attend the 3rd Annual Airbnb Open Spotlight at Various Locations on November 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. 20 Nov 2016 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: @parisamichelle / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA4172_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
'Scream Queens' actress Emma Roberts is spotted keeping warm in a white fully sweater while put running errands in Los Angeles. 13 Dec 2016 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: Bauer Griffin / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA7244_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Emma Roberts is seen shopping in Los Angeles, California. Emma was seen wearing a green coat, green sweater and denim skirt with black shoes. 21 Dec 2016 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: Bauer Griffin / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA8149_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Best dressed celebrities at the 2017 Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' Gala in New York City, New York, USA. 01 May 2017 Pictured: Emma Roberts. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA32897_064.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
View Gallery
View Gallery37 Images
Share

Emma Roberts paired unexpected footwear with a bathing suit in her latest social media post.

The “American Horror Story” actress posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned her post, “candy crush” and posed outdoors with a sunny landscape behind her.

In the post, Roberts wore a green bikini from Victoria’s Secret. Her two-piece featured the brand’s “Ruched Shine Bralette Bikini Top” with tie straps. It retails for $15.99. She added the brand’s “Ruched Shine Thong Bikini Bottom” that retails for $11.99.

Roberts accessorized her ensemble with a blue cat-inspired baseball hat, complete with whiskers and cat ears.

The actress slipped into a pair of sky-high heels to round out the look. She wore sunny yellow platform sandals from Aldo. The shoes, which retail for $49.98, (nearly 50% off) feature triple straps across the top of the feet for extra support and a 2-inch platform base with a wedge heel that reaches a total of 4.5 inches.

Aldo, Kasie, strappy, wedge, sandals
Aldo’s Kasie strappy wedge sandal.

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals

Daily Headlines
Subscribe
More from Footwear News
Daily Headlines

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emma Roberts Shines in Victoria's Secret Bikini & Aldo Platform Shoes
Get the Latest Issue
Only $24.99 for one year!
SUBSCRIBE
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

Kraken Co-Owners in New SPAC Seek Sports Team or Media Business
Kraken Co-Owners in New SPAC Seek Sports Team or Media Business
Marimekko Recruits Three Artists for Installations to Celebrate Pride Month
wwd
Marimekko Recruits Three Artists for Installations to Celebrate Pride Month
TV Reboots That Are Actually Really, Really Good
TV Reboots That Are Actually Really, Really Good
New Balance Planning $70 Million New England Manufacturing Facility
.cls-1{fill:#231f20;}.cls-2{fill:#ed1c24;fill-rule:evenodd;}
New Balance Planning $70 Million New England Manufacturing Facility
PMC Logo
Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved. FN and Footwear News are registered trademarks of Fairchild Publishing, LLC.
ad