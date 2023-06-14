Emma Roberts Gets Height Boost for Half the Price in Aldo Platforms With Victoria’s Secret High-Shine Bikini Top and Thong Bottoms

Emma Roberts paired unexpected footwear with a bathing suit in her latest social media post.

The “American Horror Story” actress posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned her post, “candy crush” and posed outdoors with a sunny landscape behind her.

In the post, Roberts wore a green bikini from Victoria’s Secret. Her two-piece featured the brand’s “Ruched Shine Bralette Bikini Top” with tie straps. It retails for $15.99. She added the brand’s “Ruched Shine Thong Bikini Bottom” that retails for $11.99.

Roberts accessorized her ensemble with a blue cat-inspired baseball hat, complete with whiskers and cat ears.

The actress slipped into a pair of sky-high heels to round out the look. She wore sunny yellow platform sandals from Aldo. The shoes, which retail for $49.98, (nearly 50% off) feature triple straps across the top of the feet for extra support and a 2-inch platform base with a wedge heel that reaches a total of 4.5 inches.

Aldo’s Kasie strappy wedge sandal.

When hitting the red carpet, the “Scream Queens” actress often dons neutral or embellished pumps, strappy sandals and boots from labels like Prada and Christian Louboutin. However, her off-duty footwear includes more casual styles like her Converse. She’s also favored chunky loafers and comfortable slides.

During her career, Roberts has served as a brand ambassador for Tous, Finishing Touch and Neutrogena, as well as a campaign star for Crown Vintage, DSW, Hugo Boss, Saks Fifth Avenue, Levi’s and Fred, and collaborated on a jewelry collection with BaubleBar. She’s also a star in the fashion world, regularly attending the Met Gala and appearing in front rows for Louis Vuitton, Coach, Kate Spade New York and Chloé.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Roberts’ best style moments over the years.

About the Author:

Tara Larson is the editorial assistant for Footwear News. She mainly covers topics from celebrity style to new footwear launches and collaborations. She also serves as the assistant to editorial director Michael Atmore. Prior to joining Footwear News, she worked for Esquire and Traditional Home.

Related:

Cute Summer Sandals

Best Platform Sandals